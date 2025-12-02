Chuck’s Substack
End War Now!
Remove the rich from power so we can end the endless warmongering!
Dec 2
Chuck Fall
November 2025
A Brief History of Why Everything's So Fucked Up
From land theft, genocide & slavery, to war as a racket, Bayer's Holocaust, the military-industrial complex, CIA assassinations, false flags…
Published on The Scamerican Century
Nov 20
Review of Iain Davis, The Technocratic Dark State
One of the Most Important Books That You Will Read
Published on David A. Hughes
Nov 15
Dick Cheney, Most Powerful VP, Avoids Ignominy
Cheney Carried the Water for the Billionaires Behind Deep State
Nov 13
Chuck Fall
October 2025
Sayer Ji is quite amazing; I'm in solidarity with his Medical / Health Freedom vision, and the demand to end the toxins, especially from…
Check out Sayer Ji's substack
Oct 30
Chuck Fall
1
The Unspeakable and the wisdom of Thomas Merton, why JFK Matters.
Finding a Way Forward.
Oct 28
Chuck Fall
2
I host back to back truther podcasts
What is historical / political truth with Jeremy; and what is September 11 truth with 9/11 revisionist
Oct 24
Chuck Fall
We need to set a collective intention; otherwise we are lost.
Green Liberty Affirms Egalitarian Proposition to Remove Rich from Power
Oct 23
Chuck Fall
Jeremy and Gloria unpack No Kings protest
Clearly the DNC is powerful; deconstructing the controlled opposition is important
Oct 21
Chuck Fall
A Simple Proposition: Let's Remove the Rich from Power
So we can have real and not fake democracy
Oct 11
Chuck Fall
Is Charlie Kirk Deja Vu all over again?
Well, it is for me.
Oct 4
Chuck Fall
September 2025
Green Party US Gets "F" for September 11 tribute.
There wasn't any statement; silence, sad. Shows why we need a Green Liberty Caucus. https://greenlibertycaucus.org/
Sep 23
Chuck Fall
