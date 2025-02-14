The United States Declaration of Independence declares that we the people are endowed with inalienable rights to the pursuit of life, liberty and happiness, and that we may from time to time, withdraw our consent to be governed when it becomes apparent that the governors are corrupt and oppressive to said inalienable rights. On this political theory, Thomas Jefferson penned and others signed, the Declaration of independence.

Just as the colonial Americans ditched the King of England and set up a constitutional republic, so today must we the people ditch the plutocracy, the .01% of wealth holders that corruptly hold power over state agency. Against this, we must create an egalitarian society, where there are no rich and no poor, and where we practice real and not fake democracy.

Why is this necessary?

Today we the people are confronted with a constitutional crisis, a moral-existential crisis, and crisis of governance, worse than what the colonials faced.

Currently elected officials, from the president to members of Congress, have followed the lead of the ruling class serving in the two major parties, functioning as a duopoly, in a kabuki theater drama that divides and conquers the broad reach of the people. Most egregious, elected officials have taken the constitutional oath of office but are violating that oath. This shows up in the vote to finance Israeli military actions against Gaza, an act of genocide. But more consequential, they are not acting on the Guarantee Clause to protect the states from domestic violence, and threats from foreign entities.

The plutocratic power elite, what some call the predator class, have captured state agencies, operate covertly through deep state / continuity of government actors; they commit state crimes against democracy, and lie to the people by issuing false narratives. They censor conspiracy theories, to cover up the crimes. This is not hyperbole; it is in the public record. CIA / Mockingbird Media is a well known means for controlling the narrative.

It is against this capture that we the people today must declare an intention to remove the rich from power (however this may be accomplished) and institute real democracy, and do this in the name of egalitarianism and the goal to liberate from plutocracy. If we don’t do this, then society is likely to fall into a form of technocratic totalitarianism, a dystopian society of the haves, empowered by AI, using digital currency, travel / vaccine passports, to control the have nots.

John Spritzer explains how an egalitarian society, based on locally empowered radical democracy, can work. Green Liberty supports movement building by organizing a mass statement of an intention to advance an egalitarian revolution; we accept that only through a mass mobilization of a large majority people can we end rule by plutocrats. Egalitarianism is the best system for society to adopt.

Consequently, we the people of the United States by right of self-determination, should withdraw our consent to be governed and proclaim an intention to reclaim our country and the government from the plutocracy.

The evidence clearly shows that there is a plutocratic ruling class that acts as a hostile force against the people. Key events show beyond a doubt that our Congress is captured, and that our US national government has failed the states in its constitutional duty to protect against domestic violence, and foreign threats.

Following are key events that show the power of a plutocratic deep state.

To preface: though some trace deep state power to antiquity, and others trace the ruling elite to the growth of the modern banking system, for simplicity sake, this analysis starts with the American populist movement of the late 1800’s to make a case against the powerful.

The populists protested the power of the super rich, and the vagaries of capitalist economics, especially the 20 year depression during that period. The populists were especially critical of the banking cartels, land trusts, which the protestors called “plutocrats,” thus identifying an elite class of wealthy, or super rich that worked against the working people.

Lest anyone doubt that the plutocrats and the deep state it controls is real, or doubt that plutocracy is a real threat, then consider the following grievances.

The list is not final, or complete, and is not intended to exclude or deny any and all other grievances held by the Native Americans who have suffered loss of treaty rights, or African Americans denied the promised 100 acres and a mule, or reparations for loss of wealth by racist policies and orchestrated violence.

This list points to key events that qualify as state crimes against democracy, the big sin of plutocracy that must be addressed, and should move us to act.

State crimes give a reason to the American people for a mass mobilization against plutocracy; the elites have gone too far; the ruling class is a criminal class.

Given this reality, we should feel impelled to withdraw our consent to be governed by this criminal class. We should feel an obligation to civic duty, to take a stand to oppose what is an emerging, if not already present, global trans-national plutocratic power structure.

That said, consider these key events as grounds for breaking from plutocracy:

We the people have become slaves to debt. The creation of the Federal Reserve Banking system in 1913 privatized the United States money supply and has produced over a trillion dollars of debt. This has made the American people a slave to debt bondage. Forming the Federal Reserve was an economic coup by the bankers against the people. An egalitarian society would democratize the money supply and liberate from the banking cartels.

The plutocracy hates democracy and the republic for which it stands. Early in his presidential career, an assassination attempt was made on President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Later, the oligarchs plotted a military coup to overthrow Roosevelt, but this did not come to pass on account General Smedley Butler spilled the beans. However, no one was ever brought to justice for these events. This lack of accountability set the stage for future crimes by the plutocracy.

After WW II, in 1947, President Truman signed the National Security Act which converted the Office of Special Services into the CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY. The NSA set the stage for the USA to become a national security surveillance state.

Much has been written about this, but suffice to say, at the end of his presidency, President Eisenhower, warned the nation and the new president, John F. Kennedy, about the problem of the military industrial complex. He included a warning about the growing bio-warfare operations, a prescient remark given what has played out 60 years later under SARS Cov2 and the Federal Covid response.

The evidence is clear beyond a doubt that the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Malcom X, Martin Luther King, Robert Kennedy, and Fred Hampton, were carried out by deep state actors, in service to plutocratic unseen oligarchy.

Assassination is a covert means of securing power by removing enemies. The 60’s assassinations were state crimes, and the Kennedy murder cleared the way for total war against Vietnam and secret wars in Laos and Cambodia. The military industrial complex and the plutocrats behind it have prevailed, even though Eisenhower warned the nation.

The failure of Congress to do its duty to investigate and get justice for the state crimes empowered the plutocracy and the deep state it operated. The lack of any accountability has rotted our governmental agencies to the core.

Indeed, the impunity held by deep state actors, that empowered them to kill prominent civil rights and political leaders without any consequence, is rooted in the history of slavery and Jim Crow Law, during which period 1000’s of lynchings, and complete destruction of prosperous African American and Native American communities occurred. Elite impunity to kill was absolute under Jim Crow. Deep state assumed this mantle of impunity in the assassinations and subsequent state crimes.

The power of the state, and the plutocracy, to act against the people, also shows up in the Labor Struggles for Workers’ rights, and the opposition to war. Leading socialist Eugene Debs was incarcerated under the Espionage Act for protesting WWI. Debs criticized the war as a rich man’s trick to divide and conquer the working class; his call for peace was considered treason. This overt example of state oppression became more covert as in the attempts against President Roosevelt.

The plutocracy uses the deep state to fight its battles overseas. The assassinations of foreign leaders in the 50’s and 60’s, and overthrow of Salvador Allende in Chile in 1973, for example, were state crimes instigated by the CIA. The Iran / Contra Arms deal, and crack cocaine epidemic, was a mild state crime when considered next to the September 11th Twin Towers and Pentagon attacks, the Anthrax attack on the Senate to push through the Patriot Act, and more recently the Federal Covid Program; all share the mark of deep state program.

Beyond a doubt, the September 11th attacks, the collapse of the Twin Towers and Building 7, even the subsequent Anthrax attack, were all an inside job. The official explanation of Arab/Muslim terrorists, hijacking planes, flying them into buildings and causing the collapse, is a big lie.

The cover up of these crimes, and failure to pursue authentic actual justice, shows that Congress and the President, and the executive agencies, are captured and either unwilling or unable to do their duty under the Guarantee Clause to secure the general welfare of the nation.

There has been no justice at all for any of the state crimes listed, which shows the Department of Justice is a chief culprit in the cover up on account of not investigating. The elected leadership had a duty and they failed to do it; indeed, Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld and others conspired to cause a “new Pearl Harbor event,” to advance the Project for a New American Century. September 11th produced “forever wars” that continue in Ukraine and Gaza (a recognized case of genocidal warfare in which USA is complicit).

The Federal Covid Response was monumental in scope and scale as far as state crimes go. It involved international coordination through military staff involved in the Anglo-American 5 Eyes network of nations.

Without a doubt, the Covid response was a military operation, not a public health event; the purpose was multi-fold, but at minimum its goal was to get people to accept Covid mRNA shots.

On February 4th, 2020, the United States executive branch declared, with little to no fanfare, that the SARS Cov2 virus was a national security matter, thus, placing the Covid Response under the auspices of the Department of Defense.

Later, Health and Human Services, said Covid was a public health event, downplaying directives from the Department of Defense which introduced Covid vaccines under military bio-weapon protocols that fast tracked production. FEMA, not the CDC, was put in charge of the covid response. The covid “pandemic” was falsely characterized as caused by a naturally occurring virus, falsely represented that there was no medication to treat a covid infection, and falsely represented that only the vaccines could end the Covid emergency.

After the World Health Organization declared a “pandemic,” mid-March, 2020, the country went into lockdown, forced social distancing, masking, 14 day quarantines, and other mandates, leading to vaccines in 2021.

The Covid event, like 9/11 and the assassinations before it, is an example of what David Hughes calls “omni war,” actions by plutocratic deep state taken against the people. Read his material for further explanation.

The warning from Eisenhower still holds and should be heeded by us all, just as Kennedy tried to do.

We need to recognize that the 1960’s assassinations, the 9/11 attacks, and the Covid Program / Response, are beyond a doubt, state crimes against democracy. These facts of malfeasance are sufficient for we the people to withdraw our consent to be governed, and put into motion a plan for a new governmental structure for society.

We need to present a vision and state an intention for an egalitarian society, as a rallying cry, to mobilize against and bring to an end plutocratic hegemony.

The plutocracy has been irresponsible and down right criminal on so many levels that we the people are left with no other moral or political choice than to say enough is enough, and work to build a mass movement that can compel the plutocracy to stand down, pay reparations for all the harm and damage done, or be removed from power through an egalitarian revolution.

Green Liberty, as a proponent for accountability, transparency and protection for whistleblowers, calls for a liberation coalition. Only a mass movement of egalitarians can solve the problem of plutocratic domination and save humankind and the planet from an emerging techno-totalitarianism. Let’s chant ‘ditch the rich’ as we march in solidarity for an egalitarian society.