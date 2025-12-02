If ever there is ever a reason, or a time, to remove the rich from power it is now; we need to end the endless warmongering. Neither the working people, nor the enlisted servicemen and women today, are clamoring for war; the warmongering is coming from a plutocrat, our own president.

Indeed, President Trump issued an ultimatum to the President of Venezuela to leave the country, or suffer the consequences. Apparently, The Donald, and the super rich cabal he represents, want western business concerns to have access to the oil resources and mineral deposits in the country. Venezuela has been closed to business by USA sanctions ever since Hugo Chavez was elected president many years ago.

Arguably, the threat by Trump to invade is the latest iteration of the ‘forever wars’ US military policy; it is built upon the false flag, fake Muslim terrorist attack on September 11; and this impunity to conduct the 9/11 events has plutocratic deep state precedent in the military coup that killed JFK. The Warren Commission pinned the blame on a patsy, Lee Harvey Oswald. We should consider that the USA belligerence toward Venezuela is what President Eisenhower famously warned the nation about: the military industrial complex running amok.

The failure of Congress to get any accountability for any of the great state crimes (foreign and domestic) has produced impunity by the military industrial complex and the super-rich cabal to operate a deep state and advance illegal wars.

The fact that Dick Cheney has not been tried for treason for his complicity in the September 11 cover up, gives President Trump the latitude to speak and act without restraint, and deploy murderous military attack on innocent civilians, in what he calls a war on narco-terrorism.

In an amazing display of arrogance and disregard for law and dis-respect for the United States Constitution, Secretary of the Department of Defense (renamed Department of War) Pete Hegseth has been outed for ordering the murder of two survivors of the first attack on speed boats allegedly carrying drugs.

Preceding the revelation of Hegseth’s demand to kill the survivors, several United States Congressmen and women, made a public statement that reminded the service men and women that their oath is to lawfully comply with the demands of the United States Constitution, and to refuse unlawful orders.

In reaction, The Donald stated that they (the Congress people making the statement) should be tried for sedition and hanged for the crime. Whitehouse spokesperson, Caroline Leavitt, talked this back with a false claim that the president said they should be tried for sedition and hanged for telling service members to refuse to follow “lawful orders.”

One of the lessons President Trump clearly takes to heart is that the president and his administration can lie about the reasons for going to war. For example, while the Vietnam War picked up pace after JFK’s assassination, it was a false flag claim under the guise of the Gulf of Tonkin incidents, that escalated the war in combination with LBJ rescinding JFK’s order to deescalate. The 2003 War against Saddam Hussein was orchestrated on false claims of Weapons of Mass Destruction, association with Osama Bin Laden and the 9/11 attacks, and claims of having“yellow cake” from a source in Niger. The lying with impunity by deep state and media cover up, has bred an oligarchic monster.

It is time for people in the peace movement to demand an end to elite impunity and the endless wars. People in the political truth movement recognize that most of the major wars of the 20th and 21st centuries were contrivances of the super rich cabal, what C Wright Mills called the power elite. The truth movement should take the lead in denouncing the deep state and the oligarchs pulling the puppet strings.

We need to advance a meme, indeed a revolutionary message, that condemns elite impunity and simultaneously demands the plutocrats relinquish power, or be removed by a mass democracy movement. Ultimately we need to build a world society based on egalitarian values that puts human agency to work restoring nature and making a caring society for everyone.

Epilogue:

My inspiration to write about Trump’s threat to invade Venezuela comes from brazen acts of murder committed by United States military against the alleged drug boats. Initially, there was muted response to targeting speed boats alleged to be engaging in “narco-terrorism” based on theory the “drugs” are entering the USA, but then the press started questioning, and members of Congress spoke out against the extra-judicial killings. They made a public statement reminding service members to follow their oath to the constitution and that they have a right to refuse unlawful orders.

Even though The Donald got the Office of Legal Counsel to write up a finding that killing people alleged to be narco-terrorists is fully legal, the fact remains that these attacks on power boats are unjust and cruel. The attacks on the boats is intended to show the Venezuelan authorities that they will kill without remorse or without any hesitation.

The news media, and the military authorities call the strikes on the power boats “kinetic,” meaning they are a physical / moving object hitting the object.

It is claimed that a multitude of ordinance is being used in these strikes, anything from anti-Tank weapons, to other kinds of missiles. But what actually appears to be the case is that the military is using an energy weapon that makes a concussive blow to the boat, producing waves that emanate from the blow itself, but which doesn’t splinter, nor sink the boat, only producing a fiery blaze. This has all the hallmarks of an energy weapon.

Is this significant? Well it should be, and would be if the media did a deep dive and really considered the evidence.

If it is true that energy weapons are being used, then it is another display of brazen impunity.

It remains to be seen if Congressman Kelly will be able to conduct oversight of the attacks on the alleged drug boats, but if he does, he should include in his oversight the evidence that shows energy weapons are being used, and then provide the nation with a full accounting of how this technology has been used elsewhere, and propose regulations for its use in war, or in covert operations.

Appendix:

Comment from Chuck

Thanks for taking a deep dive into the kinds of ordinance being used in these “kinetic strikes” against speed boats in the south Caribean Sea and eastern Pacific. Without a doubt, it is all illegal and the soldiers carrying out the orders are certainly, or should be, prosecuted for carrying out illegal orders, Nuremburg claims of ‘following orders’ notwithstanding.

About the ordinance, one article said missiles intended to disable tanks are being used, but the boats do not blow up into splinters, nor sink after impact; rather, they ignite, the contents burn, and the boat remains afloat.

Is the military using some kind of energy weapon on these boats? If so, it would be a demonstration to the Venezuelans that what is being done at sea could be done on the land. Directed Energy Weapon is discussed in Wikipedia so it is not a secret. Would the use of these weapons on these alleged drug runners be any more illegal than using an actual missile that blows up on impact and splinters the boat to Timbuktu?

The US military has undertaken a campaign against alleged drug trafficking boats in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea using a variety of drones, gunships, and fighter jets, according to people familiar with the assets being deployed.

Most of the strikes have been carried out using MQ-9 Reaper drones, the sources said, which are remotely piloted aircraft used by the military and are typically armed with Hellfire missiles. Other strikes have been conducted by manned aircraft, including AC-130J gunships and fighter jets, the sources said.

To date the Pentagon has not publicly acknowledged what aircraft or hardware the military is using to conduct the strikes.

Since early September, the US military has killed 76 people in 19 strikes that have destroyed 20 boats as part of a campaign that Washington says is aimed at curtailing the flow of drugs into the United States.