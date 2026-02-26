If you read public@substack, Michael Shellenberger and Alex Gutentag’s article titled The Epstein Conspiracy Wasn’t What We Suspected, they will tell you “The available evidence does not point to a sex blackmail operation run by the Intelligence Community…”

“But after having spent several weeks reading through the files and related investigations, it’s clear to us that the totality of available evidence does not support the picture of a government-backed sex blackmail operation. Rather, it suggests that Epstein primarily served his own interests. If Epstein was a slave to anything, it was to his passions and perversions. Ward’s claim that Epstein “belonged to intelligence” is not reliable.” “But the weight of the currently available evidence suggests Epstein was the puppet master, not the puppet. Epstein’s emails reveal him to be an extraordinarily gifted manipulator. He put himself at the service of helping powerful people meet their social, sexual, financial, career, intellectual, and other needs. Epstein helped former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak transition to civilian life in exchange for access to selling cybersecurity to the Israeli government; there is no evidence of any Mossad influence in the exchange.” “Finally, like many others, we feel a deep sense of betrayal by our ruling class, which some have now nicknamed the “Epstein Class.” During a chaotic time of eroding trust in institutions, the story of Epstein as a puppet for shadowy deep state agencies and creepy elites seemed plausible. In the Epstein case, the right followed the left’s tendency to treat alleged victims as above scrutiny, even after they are caught defaming an innocent person, as Giuffre was with Dershowitz. Unfortunately, the heightened emotions of a moral panic make it impossible to properly understand Epstein.”

So, basically the “Public” substack authors are saying Epstein was an independent actor, master manipulator, sex deviant. But there was no “government” behind him, be it the Israelis, the Americans, or the Brits. We can never the know the truth about Epstein, too much emotion. This claim, for multiple reasons, is preposterous.

Dismissing the Acosta remark that he didn’t prosecute Epstein because he was “intelligence,” is key to sow doubt about a governmental deep state connection.

Like many skilled writers / journalists in the mainstream media, the writers at “Public substack” are covering up what Epstein is ultimately about: advancing the plutocratic power structure. “Public” can claim Epstein has no direct government ties, which technically is true since he was an agent of the plutocratic, deep state, power elite.

Epstein operated at the trans-national level, as a fixer, money launderer, sex trafficker, and who knows what else, at the behest of people more powerful than he.

Was Jeffery Epstein recruited to work at Dalton School, or discovered there? Was he marked for his intelligence, math skills, and his narcissistic personality, and sex addiction? Apparently, early on, he got in with the Windsors in the UK. His early association with the American power structure, getting in with Abe Greenstock at Bear Stearns as a 25 year old (see Mike Benz) shows that Epstein was groomed to become an actor in secret, dark money activities.

Epstein’s rise to power remains murky, but as time progresses, more insight will emerge, hopefully.

One of the effects of the Shellenberger article is to do what mainstream media is designed to do, muddy the truth, and keep people disoriented. Swirling around Epstein are debates that Epstein is Mossad, not Mossad, CIA not CIA, Rockefeller puppet, or puppet master himself, as S and G. suggest.

I attended a zoom meeting of ‘political truthers’ where Epstein files were discussed, and several said the files appeared, or felt to be, another distraction in the larger looming problem of an emerging if not already present techno-totalitarian technocracy. I suggested that the Epstein files are significant, and that ‘there is a there there’, that the files are not a nothing burger.

The Epstein Files are serious enough to get Congress to act. Amazingly, a law has passed requiring the full release of the files, redacted in cases of national security, respecting privacy of the victims, and other limits. Members of congress with national security clearances were supposed to be able to see unredacted versions but the Executive Branch has not complied with the law, in effect, the Department of Justice is breaking the law. This is a constitutional crisis. And, an FBI report and 50 pages of supporting documents, naming Donald Trump as an alleged rapist, is being withheld, indeed, covered up; to be fair, evidence of the President being a rapist is a national security matter, but also another constitutional crisis.

Journalists committed to getting to the truth, are endeavoring to connect the dots, put pieces of the puzzle together, and from these efforts, I am confident a damning portrait of the plutocratic power elite will become fully evident (if not already) and will show the fundamental rotten nature of this billionaire class, a wrecking ball of an institution of power.

This truth will support the moral and political imperative around removing the rich from power by transforming society through an egalitarian revolution.

Now, many will say, you cannot indict the whole plutocratic power structure as a class, based on the actions of a few billionaires. A few bad apples should not impugn the whole lot, apologists will say. The chief reason to end plutocracy, in my opinion, is because they have mastered the art of war mongering and they chronically lie through false flag events that trick the people into accepting war, and they are a major drag on society, on the working people and nature itself. Epstein served the very powerful and wealthy class.

Some of what he did advanced the military industrial complex. Apparently he may have had some minor role in enabling the deployment of the Covid event, and the development of the digital architecture for a token based currency, to replace the actual dollar, sometime in the future.

Epstein provides a peek hole into the culture, and personalities, of the billionaire class. There is a lot of degeneracy, to say the least. They are not noble, not remotely aristocratic, in the classical sense.

The fact that Epstein got a sweetheart deal in South Florida for sex / trafficking crimes, and Acosta was told not to pursue an indictment since Epstein was ‘intelligence,’ shows that the powerful class, that operate as a deep state within our government, though ‘continuity of government actors,’ is a juggernaut of power. We can list countless other examples of corrupt courts engaging with corrupt prosecutors to not prosecute the billionaires.

Society is held hostage by a hidden elite that holds itself above the law.

Prosecuting those who had sex with minors, and who transported minors for sex, qualify as low hanging fruit, and would begin a process to remove the rich from power. Obviously, those identified in Epstein files as rapists should be prosecuted.

However, the most salient detail of Epstein’s business is the opposite of what Gutentag and Shellenberger claim: that Epstein was connected to government on account of his role as an agent of the plutocratic power structure. He was a deep state actor for the trans-national power elite that have their tentacles into all the countries of the world.

His inculcation into the Rockefeller / Trilateral Commission, one world government program, as a money launderer for CIA, as a front man for Bill Gates and the deployment of “pandemic” preparedness and vaccine development, along with setting the stage for a digital currency, a cornerstone for an emerging if not already present technocracy, show his purpose in the development of the power structure. Any involvement he had in setting the stage for the Covid event implicates him as an agent of the Department of Defense.

Highlighting Epstein’s connection to plutocracy, and highlighting the intention to make society into a technocracy, based on the projects he was involved in, should galvanize those in the freedom movement to act. We should make all that Epstein touched a target for accountability and justice, demand full transparency under the law for all the Epstein material, and develop a united front, acting in concert, to make a real democracy, so we can be free from the plutocracy that is building a technocracy, so they, the globalists, can control society. It is either us, or them, that direct our destiny and determine our fate.

Appendix:

Since 2019, many in mainstream and alternative media, including Public, have speculated about financier Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent links to the intelligence community (IC), particularly Mossad and the CIA, his alleged involvement in sexual blackmail, and the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death. The picture that emerged for many of us was of Epstein filming powerful men in compromising situations with underage girls, for the purpose of collecting kompromat at the behest of a foreign or domestic intelligence agency. Journalist Vicky Ward once claimed that Alex Acosta, then a federal prosecutor, let Epstein off easy with a 2007 federal non-prosecution agreement because he was told Epstein “belonged to intelligence” and was “above [his] paygrade.” Newly released files show Epstein requested his CIA file. But after having spent several weeks reading through the files and related investigations, it’s clear to us that the totality of available evidence does not support the picture of a government-backed sex blackmail operation. Rather, it suggests that Epstein primarily served his own interests. If Epstein was a slave to anything, it was to his passions and perversions. Ward’s claim that Epstein “belonged to intelligence” is not reliable. Epstein may have worked for governments as a deal “fixer” or financial advisor with a unique ability to win and maintain trust while overseeing complex legal schemes. But that does not mean a government controlled what he did. To be sure, the Epstein Files have exposed misconduct, and future files may further complicate the picture. British police arrested former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor last week for sharing confidential government trade documents with Epstein But the weight of the currently available evidence suggests Epstein was the puppet master, not the puppet. Epstein’s emails reveal him to be an extraordinarily gifted manipulator. He put himself at the service of helping powerful people meet their social, sexual, financial, career, intellectual, and other needs. Epstein helped former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak transition to civilian life in exchange for access to selling cybersecurity to the Israeli government; there is no evidence of any Mossad influence in the exchange. Finally, like many others, we feel a deep sense of betrayal by our ruling class, which some have now nicknamed the “Epstein Class.” During a chaotic time of eroding trust in institutions, the story of Epstein as a puppet for shadowy deep state agencies and creepy elites seemed plausible. In the Epstein case, the right followed the left’s tendency to treat alleged victims as above scrutiny, even after they are caught defaming an innocent person, as Giuffre was with Dershowitz. Unfortunately, the heightened emotions of a moral panic make it impossible to properly understand Epstein. But not understanding Epstein’s genius for manipulation undermines our ability to protect ourselves from others like him. His high overall intelligence, including emotional intelligence, made him magnetic. And, like other cult leaders, there is something indefinable about him that gave him a charisma difficult to appreciate before the publication of the files.

Additional reading:

https://childrenshealthdefense.ca/news/epstein-files-pandemic-power-and-the-question-of-accountability/

https://labourheartlands.com/from-rockefeller-to-starmer-mapping-the-trilateral-network-in-the-epstein-files

Follow Sayer-Ji’s series on Epstein:

Mike Benz discusses Bear Stearns days: