Don’t Blame the People; hold plutocracy to account!

Does the vanishing insects phenomenon, the disappearance of a foundational element to the web of life, indicate that human kind is at risk? Does the collapse of insect life presage a disaster? Are we doomed? Will environmental collapse force society to accept technocracy as a ruling paradigm for society so that tech can be harnessed to solve problems?

Short answer: the planet and society is experiencing an eco-emergency, and only a true democracy movement can save us, if we are to be free.

Originally published at Brownstone Institute and picked up by Children’s Health Defense, and now cited here: some are taking ecocide very seriously.

Some within the medical health establishment, Dr. Joseph Varon, for example, are highlighting the problem of ecological collapse, and connecting our personal health with the health and well being of planetary ecology.

See full post at Children’s Health Defense: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/insects-vanishing-earth-why-some-doctors-terrified/?utm_id=20260127

Dr. Varon writes:

“[the author is making] a call to action for medical professionals. As early responders, doctors and healthcare providers play a crucial role in recognizing ecological warning signs and advocating for preventative measures.

It is essential for medical professionals to integrate environmental health assessments into their practice, amplifying the connectivity between ecological and human health. By acting now, clinicians can help avert an ecological crisis and ensure a sustainable future for both the planet and human life.”

“We need:

Long-term, independent ecological monitoring.

Environmental safety testing that evaluates chronic, cumulative and synergistic effects.

Reduction, not expansion, of chemical environmental load.

Agricultural practices that restore biodiversity rather than suppress it.

Intellectual humility about what we do not yet understand.”

Meanwhile, our leaders in the establishment, be they governmental, corporate, financial and cultural, are not raising the alarm; they are not remotely questioning the ecocide, and continue to advance the status quo, which has brought us to where we are. Big Chemical, a player in a great consortium of plutocrats, seeks to avoid liability for their products; they seek freedom to dominate society with unfettered use of chemicals and others technologies, with no liability for harms caused. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bayer-loses-round-one-in-fight-legal-immunity-more-battles-lie-ahead-pesticides/

We were warned about this. Back in 1950’s Bookchin speculated that the danger to society from a relentlessly expanding capitalist economy would lead to ecological disaster. He speculated that this glaring problem of unbridled / unregulated capitalism could galvanize the masses to reject capitalism and adopt a more rational, socialistic form of society. This didn’t happened. https://greenlibertycaucus.org/toxins-dumped-they-profit-we-suffer/

The loss of microscopic and insect life forms should alarm us all. Insect decline is an ecological situation that demands all hands on deck to address. This ecocide demands an egalitarian revolution because the “markets,” capitalism, and the leaders in positions of power, are not capable of addressing the emergency we are in. Progressive measures are not enough. Life systems need to be valued and when destroyed through industrial activity, the polluter needs to pay, and ultimately, the ecocidal business practices stopped. https://greenlibertycaucus.org/in-solidarity-with-egalitarian-revolution/

Ecological collapse, be if from insect populations disappearing, to oceanic currents stalling, to massive light pollution, build up of heat trapping gasses, ubiquity of toxins, no matter the trigger events, we need our nation to advance a Manhattan scale project that would enlist the total power of the people in society, and lever state power to develop policies capable of re-engineering society to be ecological and life affirming, so human society can survive.

Only an all hands on deck revolution can help end the devastating catastrophe modern industrial society is experiencing, and put society on a track toward ecological well-being.

As things stand, the plan from plutocracy is to build out a technocracy which is not concerned about saving nature, but is concerned about augmenting nature’s failings with technology.

Society needs to be thinking about how to avoid rule by technocrats, who look at the human society as a big ledger sheet of energy in and energy out.

To counter-act technocracy, we need to integrate democratic policy making in our lives. People can generate solutions to serious problems if they meet together and talk and discuss and collaborate on problem solving. We need to do this because the ruling elite, that finance elections, and thereby buy them, are not looking out for the general welfare of the nation.

We in the movement need to argue that the ruling class has failed; that they have in fact caused the problems we are facing today. We need to explain how the deep state conspired against the democratic brain trust that would have / could have steered society toward justice and away from war, for example.

The power structure Eisenhower warned the nation about killed JFK, Malcom X, Martin, Robert, Fred Hampton, and some believe John Lennon was assassinated, too, among many others, all to control society. Killing cultural and political leaders, empties the collective brain trust of the talent and courage to lead and make demands.

Since Eisenhower warned the nation about the military industrial complex, assassinations and false flag events have pushed the USA into multi-generations of war to such an extent that there are no prospects for peace today; The Donald’s ambition for the Nobel Peace Prize notwithstanding.

We have to take Eisenhower at his word, and accept that he is right and acknowledge that there really is a dominator class, that is behind the ‘military industrial complex,’ what I call plutocracy. They commit State Crimes Against Democracy (SCAD). https://greenlibertycaucus.org/green-liberty-calls-on-green-party-to-make-calling-out-state-crimes-an-element-in-building-green-movement/

The dominator class has sent humankind into great peril. I reserve all my complaints about the ecological, and the social and the political and the economic problems we face in society today on the ruling class; especially the ruling agencies like the CIA, that operate in secret through a deep state operated by appointed people who serve as “continuity of government” actors, carrying operations from one president to the next.

However, the American people are not without fault. For example, In 1846, many Americans were anxious to go west and make a land claim. They easily bought the big lie advanced by President Polk that Mexicans shot and killed Americans on American soil. In fact, American troops went and picked a fight with the Mexicans on Mexican soil and called it war, a false flag event. https://rumble.com/v75na4s-tap-talk-with-john-omalley.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

Some Americans opposed the Mexican War. David Henry Thoreau composed his famous “On Civil Disobedience” as a reflection on his experience of spending a night in jail for refusing to pay a poll tax levied for the War against Mexico.

Abraham Lincoln, as a State Senator to Illinois, denounced President Polk’s claim as a big lie.

But, to be fair to “democracy…”, if the American people were brought into the discussion about expanding the nation, about allowing native people to live in their places, and to decide to have slavery or not, our country would look very different than what we have today.

In fact, the United States Supreme Court sided with the “civilized Indian nations,” Cherokee, Creek and others in the South East region, and recognized their right to stay in place; but President Andrew Jackson rejected the Supreme Court and led the ethnic cleansing of law abiding, literate, Native Americans from the South East. A constitutional violation by a president forced the Trail of Tears.

Historical hindsight is a sad consolation for citing injustice.

Against injustice, the most powerful tool we the people have for securing our collective well being is ourselves. But we have to develop an intentional political / civic culture in our cities and towns and begin solving society’s problems, to undo the legacy of plutocracy. https://greenlibertycaucus.org/libertarian-municipalism/

As a radical egalitarian, I accept the proposition that to make a better society, to improve the world, to end wasteful wars, we need to remove from power the chief impediment to making a better society: the plutocracy, the powerful ruling elite that run the banking cartels, and all other aspects of society. We need to be revolutionaries in thought and action.

Though some people may doubt there really is a ruling class, and some may “believe” there will always be a ruling class and that there is nothing we can do about it, these perspectives have no place in an egalitarian revolution; this goes without saying, but needs to be said.

The lack of a revolutionary imperative and perspective, imperils the nation. Lack of an imagination for a real democracy, enables society to tend toward a digital dystopia, marked by prospects for a technocratic techno-totalitarian society. Understand David Hughes: https://greenlibertycaucus.org/hughes-explains-technocracy-four-videos/

We the people need to start imagining, conceiving of, a society where the current batch of plutocratic bandits that are running society are replaced by an authentic and actual democracy of real and seriously concerned egalitarian citizens. https://www.pdrboston.org/brighton-assemgly-of-egalitarians

This means we orient our schools to a radical restructuring of how and what it is taught to our kids.

It means we orient our healthcare and food production toward holistic, organic and naturalistic processes, to avoid the trap of technology-centered program that relies on chemicals and body augmentation. https://greenlibertycaucus.org/green-liberty-calls-for-medical-freedom-from-big-pharma/

This means we the people need to start functioning as small “d” democrats, and engage locally, and build out Assemblies of Egalitarians to build the better society, and take power from the plutocrats.

https://www.pdrboston.org/

Plutocrats can be removed from power through displacement as citizens advance a confederation of free cities, build an egalitarian society, expand the commons, and unite in a confederal republic, and by this means ultimately the plutocrats can be removed from power.

Can the people handle the truth?

Yes, and they must unite to remove the rich from power so we the people can begin the process of correcting the course of human evolution. But our movement must grapple with the tendency to despair, and navigate the shoals of cognitive dissonance with a narrative that provides hope and a path forward, free from plutocracy, a super rich class / cabal that is now a curse on the planet and civilization.

Consider the question: Has there been anything more damaging and damning to the prospects for humankind than the resignation to fate, to the idea that things are as they are, and nothing anyone does can make any kind of a difference? Call this a lack of hope, or even pure apathy, for a better future.

It is a dismal state of mind, but it isn’t necessarily an attitude baked into the DNA of the human body, and therefore a prominent idea held by many people.

Arguably, we the people, the masses, if you will, are conditioned to think about what is going on in the world from the media we follow, from our educational experience, from what we hear people say all around us.

If anyone holds that we, society, are fated, as it were, to be dominated by a ruling class, then it is because of conditioning, from mainstream media.

But we the people can claim destiny; after all, we have that famous quip by a sales trainer, that whatever the human mind can conceive of, it, the human thinking the thought, can achieve it. While this idea of achievement as based on what can be conceived, can be dismissed as “magical thinking,” it is still true, because people accomplish amazing things.

Murray Bookchin thought that society would reject capitalism reasoning that the “grow or die” imperative would show how harmful it is to society based on ecological destruction. It hasn’t happened. Something else will have to galvanize the population to liberate. https://greenlibertycaucus.org/about-bookchin

