Celia Farber questions fires in France and Youtube news video provides image that indicates high tech energy weapon.

Read Celia’s post here:

Read my investigation into the melted / toasted car phenomenon here: https://greenlibertycaucus.org/tech-caused-la-fires/

And my latest insight here that shows that beyond a doubt exotic energy technology was used on September 11th: https://greenlibertycaucus.org/building-6-shows-dew/

This is omniwar: https://greenlibertycaucus.org/hughes-hammers-technocracy-on-jerm-warfare/