Fires in France show evidence of exotic energy technology
"melted" / "toasted" cars indicate directed energy technolgy
Celia Farber questions fires in France and Youtube news video provides image that indicates high tech energy weapon.
Read Celia’s post here:
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Read my investigation into the melted / toasted car phenomenon here: https://greenlibertycaucus.org/tech-caused-la-fires/
And my latest insight here that shows that beyond a doubt exotic energy technology was used on September 11th: https://greenlibertycaucus.org/building-6-shows-dew/
This is omniwar: https://greenlibertycaucus.org/hughes-hammers-technocracy-on-jerm-warfare/
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Hi Chuck, as always, I'll have to re-itterate...
It's important to differentiate between "Hot DEW" and "Cold DEW" - the tech that destroyed the WTC on 9/11 generates little to no heat, whereas in the Maui and California fires, it's a bit different - with much more evidence of heat, but anomalous fires.
It's important not to speculate and mix together different bits of evidence because it looks similar.
Some folks do this to a much greater extent.
The other important evidence to study is that relating to Hurricane Erin on 9/11.
Please see the original material at http://www.doctorjudywood.com/ and http://tinyurl.com/911ftb and http://tinyurl.com/911htb as well as https://www.richplanet.net/richp_genre.php?ref=256&part=2&gen=3
DEW is on fire in Maui
People are just jumping to conclusions, don't be caught out.
Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/dew-is-on-fire-in-maui
Chuck,
Certainly there is no doubt that we're facing a system of concentrated, unaccountable power that uses technology against ordinary people.
But the article makes the same mistake as so much of the truth movement: it gets lost in proving how it happened, rather than building what comes next.
What if we stopped trying to prove the specifics of any single event and started building the system that makes these events impossible?
That's what the Restorative Justice Campaign offers. Four pillars:
1. Digital Sovereignty: Privacy as the default. The Internet as a public utility, protected by the Constitution. No more surveillance panopticon.
2. Economic Agency: The NEED Act returns money creation to the Treasury. No more debt-money treadmill. Reparations funded without taxing working people.
3. Regenerative Systems: Replace GDP with GPI. Count military spending and ecological destruction as costs. Fund restoration, not destruction.
4. Community-Centric Design: Citizen Assemblies. Rebuilt public spaces. Connection over extraction.
We don't need to prove who lit the match. We need to take away their matches. Until we have the power to investigate a real investigation is handicapped.
The "global elite" the article warns about? They're not invincible. They're dependent on a systems keeping the people in line, and systems can be redesigned.
That's what monetary sovereignty does. That's what restorative justice does. That's what we're building. It doesn't matter how they did it. What matters is taking away their power to do it again.
You write: "We should accept that only by advancing a mass movement for an egalitarian society, can we hope to stop the development of an emerging techno-totalitarian society."
On this we agree. I think my ‘campaign framework’ combined with John’s tactic creates that mass movement with a concrete program, not just a vague aspiration.
The question isn't whether the elite are using technology against us. The question is: are we building the alternative fast enough? The work is getting it in front of more eyes.
Howard Switzer
https://howardswitzer.substack.com/p/restorative-justice-and-ending-the