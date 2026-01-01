Happy New Year! 2026 is certain to be an interesting year. My passion is for advancing possibilities for liberation from plutocracy and transformation of society into a post-capitalist egalitarian one; where there is no rich and no poor; each and all work to their greatest ability and each and all receives as they need. And we rebuild and restore nature to its fullest.

Meanwhile, we live under threat on multiple levels and need to build a movement.

I am sharing an essay I wrote for my part in an Oregon Green Party forum on the question of what can make the Green Party a winning party. I am a proponent for a Green Liberty Caucus, a collective demand for freedom, ecology, and justice by way of demands for accountability, transparency and protection for whistleblowers, to fight the corruption that has enabled plutocracy to be so powerful.

Below is a video reading of my contribution to a series of presentations on the topic.

Here is a video of the essay:

This is the essay:

My position is that the Green Party needs to advance a vision for a better society. We need to speak positively for what qualifies as “better” while at the same time condemning what is especially wrong with society.

The Green Party should adopt the remove the rich from power proposition and announce to the world that greens are committed to advancing a revolutionary possibility for a better society. We should express our commitment to the Green pillars for justice, democracy, peace and not-war, and an ecologically sustainable society.

As you all know, I am an advocate for a Green Liberty Caucus. It’s primary mission is to advance a liberation coalition that would organize / participate in a united front for societal betterment and against the corruption spawned by an irresponsible and fundamentally criminal class of plutocrats. By stating a clear intention to remove the rich from power and create a democratic society based on freedom, ecology and justice, we set our north star.

Greens, and others who value freedom, need to agree on a common message of redemption for humankind that involves building a society that is democratically determined, and rejects categorically, the rise of an anti-human and anti-ecological technology movement. I want to emphasize that the people are not clamoring for technocracy; we are not asking for AI to displace workers; nor are we asking for toxins to be dispersed willy nilly in the name of feeding the world, or protecting the planet from global warming.

But a movement can’t be built as a reaction and must be a pro-active for the better.We need to envision a society that has humans practicing mutual aid with each other, and with nature in a form of symbiosis, where nature regenerates instead of falling into ecological collapse.

We need to be clear that building a liberation movement means the people need to be educated in the “militant democracy” Emanuel spoke to in his presentation. Our movement needs to advance a generation of muscular civics led by dedicated activists. I think we need at least 3 million people to agree to liberation to get going; and without a doubt we need to reach young people and help them imagine a future of possibilities.

At bottom, the task of a liberation movement is to educate about what a militant citizenship would look like.

John Spritzler, chief proponent for the People for Democratic Revolution Boston website and substack author, provides insights and explanations for how activists can get the democracy bus rolling. Moreover, Green Liberty accepts the aspirational ideas for a libertarian municipal movement that would place the city as the locus for an egalitarian revolution.

Building hope is critical. John Spritzler emphasizes that people will become hopeful when they see that they are not alone in the goal for making a better society. But it is up to the liberation coalition to articulate a clear vision for revolutionary possibilities.

My motivation as an activist is to advance a society wide conversation about making society better, ultimately, to transform society into one that is not ruled or driven by the plutocratic power structure. This means the people, through democratic institutions, take control of their democratic destiny to avoid a certain technocratic fate of a techno-totalitarian dystopian society.

Key is that our movement focus on liberating our cities and counties, this is a theme advanced by Catherine Austin Fitts, Paul Deslauriers from Maui Connection, and many others.

However, I recognize that a liberation movement must speak to the core issues people are concerned about in their immediate daily lives. I grapple with this issue in this essay: https://greenlibertycaucus.org/winning-issues-advance-liberation-coalition/. I accept that our movement needs to advance core bread and butter issues, and in the essay I suggest housing, healthcare, and education, would appeal broadly to the young adult with families communities.

But after addressing these key bread and butter issues, and highlighting them in the context of the egalitarian aspiration to remove the impediment of plutocracy, we should then point to the problem of state crimes, the long history of this elite malfeasance, to make the case for a movement that doesn’t give up nor would accept reforms that allow the plutocracy to remain in power.

As stated, Greens can win if they led strongly against war and the warmongering of the plutocracy; this is the point Mark Rolofson emphasized, and it is key. We need to explain, as Spritzler does, that the plutocracy doesn’t just lead our country into war in order to make profit, they actually breathe war as we breathe air; it would be unnatural for our ruling class to not advance war projects. They do this to divide and conquer, and rule over society.

As John Spritzler has argued, the vast majority of people know they are being ripped off, but a Green Party that framed the rip off as a concerted conspiracy by the plutocracy, would tap into a well spring of readiness to be part of a movement. Michael Parenti is the god-father of the truth movement with his frank discussion of how the plutocracy operates against the people; we should all periodically listen to his lectures for inspiration.

Finally, I agree that putting the money issue up front, would effectively unite people across the political continuum.

The Banking and Monetary Reform advanced by Howard is a democratic response to the 1913 Federal Reserve Act. In 1913 private bankers established their hold on the United States currency. This was done in complete reversal of the findings by the Pujo Commission which found extensive corruption from the financial elites in the banking and money supply system. https://covertactionmagazine.com/2022/10/20/identifying-the-enemy-is-the-first-step-in-winning-the-war/

In our vision for a better society, we are not beholden to the banking cartels and instead have democratic control of our money supply, and all other aspects of society.

Our society is tending toward a techno-totalitarianism, even though it may not seem like it to many. The events of 9/11 pushed the Patriot Act, which expanded the surveillance state, and more recently the Covid, which demonstrated the lengths the authorities would go to test compliance for authoritarian demands from the state.

However, I defer to the insights and analysis of David Hughes, Catherine Austin Fitts, and others in the anti-technocracy movement that take the power of technocracy and the trans humanist philosophy it serves, very seriously.

We should present our liberation movement as the antidote to plutocracy.

The Green Movement should explain how a liberation coalition would put a democratic check on the emerging technocracy and its deployment of AI in society.

Our vision for the better society should highlight a return to things natural, whether it be for health and well-being, for protecting food and air and water from toxins, or for developing holistic approaches to education and healthcare.

I conclude with the opening to the Green Liberty post titled “Ditch the Rich.”

The United States Declaration of Independence declares that we the people are endowed with inalienable rights to the pursuit of life, liberty and happiness, and that we may from time to time, withdraw our consent to be governed when it becomes apparent that the governors are corrupt and oppressive to said inalienable rights. On this political theory, Thomas Jefferson penned and others signed, the Declaration of independence.

Just as the colonial Americans ditched the King of England and set up a constitutional republic, so today must we the people ditch the plutocracy, the .01% of wealth holders that corruptly hold power over state agency. Against this, we must create an egalitarian society, where there are no rich and no poor, and where we practice real and not fake democracy.

Appendix:

https://greenlibertycaucus.org/vision-for-green-party-movement/

https://greenlibertycaucus.org/series-on-making-greens-win/