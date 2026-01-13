Cross posted here: https://greenlibertycaucus.org/resist-fate-choose-destiny/

Let’s be revolutionaries; or revolutionists, however you prefer…

Let’s consider our collective fate, or do I mean our destiny?

Bottom line, this is an invitation to consider that society is at a cross roads, on the cusp of a critical moment, certainly an interregnum. I suggest society is tending toward an authoritarian technocratic society that will run, is running, roughshod over constitutional rights. Let’s consider that collectively, we the people, must decide, to seize destiny or suffer fate. Let me explain.

We the people stand at a fork in the road, one way approaching a fateful slope descending into tyranny advanced by plutocracy / technocracy, and the other way, an ascent to a democratic, egalitarian society, one where there are no rich and no poor, and the plutocracy, and the deep state it operates, is gone, or at least seriously and severely checked.

Ambitious and aspirational for sure, but practically necessary, if we the people, and millions not yet born, are to be free, not living in technocracy.

The dictionary defines fate as something unavoidable. I allow that fate can be forces that bear down on us against which we cannot really control; namely, death, of course, but also force from the power structure, that has corrupted our government institutions, electoral democracy, and is steering society toward totalitarianism. Our fate as a society is tyranny if we don’t pursue destiny, and act with willful intention to make a better society

I am stretching the meaning of fate to allow that we can intervene and cause something some think is inevitable, or unavoidable, to be avoided, or changed. I am allowing that we can avoid fate, alter it, deflect it, stretch the thread, if we advance the good we want to see in society.

Destiny, sometimes taken as a synonym for fate, but given its word association with destination, is best understood to mean the exercise of agency, personal or collective; destiny is about actualizing potential. The word itself suggests a journey, a goal, a moving toward something worthwhile, even necessary.

For purposes of this essay, destiny is the possibility for a better society.

In a call for movement building, we should appeal to a sense of, or desire for, destiny, to oppose fate, to oppose plutocracy that is dragging society down. We need to think about what we can do as a people, collectively, to build a movement for freedom and against tyranny.

I am in solidarity with the radical egalitarian call to remove the rich from power so we can have real and not fake democracy, and make a society without rich and poor. This demand is a north star for the freedom movement; or it should be. Check out more here: https://greenlibertycaucus.org/?s=egalitarian+revolution

Whether one accepts the radical egalitarian stance or not, a technocratic fate cannot be checked without a mass democracy movement, that explicitly aims to remove the rich from power, to create a society without rich and poor. Otherwise, the super wealthy cabal will remain and will return to power, or forever seek to dominate against the popular demand for egalitarian values.

The plutocracy, as an institutional power, that operates deep state and continuity of government, must be removed just like we ended slavery as an institution. The north star is an egalitarian society, a republic that authentically expresses the grass roots without plutocratic overlords.

Meanwhile, fate in the classical sense is personal. The three Fates in Greek mythology are named Clotho, Lachesis, and Atropos. They are responsible for spinning, measuring, and cutting the thread of life for each individual. But we can consider fate in a collective sense, as in society and civilization.

Standing in the shadow of fate, individuals and nations, live to advance destiny, or not. To have no agency is to be a slave, or totally dependent, crippled. The natural state is to strive, and apply agency to circumstance to make things better for oneself, and family, and ultimately the community; that is, we are innately driven to build the life we can create through our effort, driven by ambition and desire and necessity, individually and collectively.

To be free, as a people, we need to assert our collective destiny.

Humankind’s fate to fall into technocracy is juxtaposed with the possibility that we can exercise collective agency, set a democratic course for human destiny, and preclude the development of a techno-totalitarian technocracy. To avoid fate, we the people must exercise agency, and rebel, and take ownership of state by persuading those in power to do the right thing, or circumvent power structure and make new grass roots agencies built on egalitarian values.

Why be concerned about having democratic destiny over suffering technocratic fate?

I am not confident in the emerging technologies, especially AI and mRNA cancer fighting gene therapies, the continued roll out of microwave radio frequencies, nor do I have confidence that the Federal and State authorities are acting in the public interest.

I despair that we do not have a global resistance movement informed by a vision for a fair society; we are not advancing a strong counter narrative for a post-capitalist, democratic and egalitarian society, driven by an ecological imperative to restore the ecosystem and make life possible for all.

It is clear to me, based on the Covid Dossier that state and federal agencies are advancing a plutocratic agenda for control and domination, and aim to kill us, if we are to believe Sasha Latypova.

Sadly Congress has not done its oversight duties and as a result has thrown the country into the jaws of plutocratic fate.

Members of Congress have abdicated their sworn oath to defend the constitution and guarantee the safety of the States from domestic violence and foreign enemies.

They have violated their oath of office. They have failed to look out for the general welfare and protect and defend the nation. This is not hyperbole.

We know it’s true to allege malfeasance, even treason, because the Department of Justice has not prosecuted the culprits that did September 11, nor has Congress demanded prosecution.

Instead Congress passed the Patriot Act, under duress, and ushered in the era of “forever wars,” a term coined by deep state that expresses the goals of the ruling elite.

Forever War qualifies as a fateful circumstance, the policy objective of plutocrats. Society is slated to suffer this fate for another generation of ‘forever war’, if not stopped by a democratic, egalitarian revolution.

The price of empire has been false flag attacks and assassinations, overthrow of foreign powers. This is not human history, not even destiny in any meaningful sense; instead, at bottom, USA supremacy is a story of power mongering driven by thieves and murderers.

The power elite hold power over popular consciousness by control of a media juggernaut. They use “flood the zone” mass media to lock in a narrative. They use the bogeyman enemy to rally the nation and instill fear. The September 11th attacks created multiple patsies, Osama Bin Laden, Al Qaeda and muslim hijackers, and terrorism, to explain the Twin Towers destruction. This big lie led to forever wars, and is similarly being applied in Israel to rationalize genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The neoconservative proponents for a Project for a New American Century would have you believe war is American destiny. It isn’t; forever war is their invention for our fate, if we don’t resist and build the better society.

The people behind the military industrial complex breathe war like normal living things breathe air. Society will not get “peace” because forces that want war are advancing it against the natural wishes of the vast populace.

The September 11th attacks rationalized an unending cycle of “forever war.” Western Civilizations’ fate, in light of the September 11 terrorist attacks, is to be ruled by fear of the “terrorist;” or the Chinese Communist; Mr. Putin; or illegal immigrants.

Many writers inform us in blogs and podcasts about what is important. But for all the great ideas and concerns, there is a lack of unity to resist and rebel against the techno-totalitarian threat. For all the analysis and criticism, there is a surprising lack of a call to liberate, or call to resist, perhaps because there is not a clear vision for justice.

Perhaps some feel we are fated / doomed to be ruled by plutocracy, or doomed to be at war since the USA must fight communism, they believe.

It may be that the US Congress’ failure to hold state officials accountable for the murder of JFK set the standard for elite impunity which has led to generations of big lies and false flags events.

Consider that the plutocratic cabal has committed numerous state crimes: JFK and other 60’s assassinations; the Vietnam War; Iran / Contra, arms for drugs with the Octopus Murders to top off the crime, all leading to the September 11th, which produced the Anthrax attack and then the Patriot Act. This led to ‘forever wars,’ and a generation later, the Federal Covid ‘Warp Speed’ attack on the people through its NATO / 5 Eyes Nations alliance, was awesome for its audacity, lockdowns and vax mandate.

There are many other examples of crimes that can be listed, from financial skulduggery to blatant ecological ruination, but for the purposes of posing a counter narrative to the official one, we should focus on the key warning from Eisenhower about the military industrial complex and the deep state that run it.

The people are not clamoring for the ‘forever wars’; we have been lied into believing war is necessary for preserving our freedom from terrorists that “hate our freedom.”

So, where are we at?

Is it humankind’s fate to decline into ‘forever wars,’ a condition driven by plutocracy, who hold the masses captive through a “divide and conquer” fear-mongering?

Society has been made captive to big lies, and so it has failed to force legislators to get justice for the state crimes.

I sense no destiny for humankind unless an egalitarian global effort mobilizes.

Without resistance, our fate is to be ruled by a “technate,” the arch ruler in a technocracy.

We should reject their vision and advance one that serves life, liberty and justice.