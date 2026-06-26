Reneitte Senum hits home-run on Tectonic weapon question!
She writes well and explains clearly why she questions a tectonic energy weapon: she connects dots that show USA power over Venezuela.
When the double strike earthquake hit Venezuela I didn’t assume a natural event. I accept that the technology exists to cause unnatural earthquakes. I figured Venezuela was being communicated to by The Donald through a not so covert messaging.
Global research carried articles on the topic of energy weapon technology being used on Turkey a couple of years back.
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Reinette provides a well reasoned analysis for why we should assume the Venezuelan earthquake was not natural, and that the USA caused it to yield power over the Venezuela.
I never gave much thought to ‘energy weapon’ technology until the Lahaina fires showed the ‘melted car’ phenomenon, and I connected it with the September 11th attacks. https://greenlibertycaucus.org/tech-caused-la-fires/
“Omniwar” is the term David Hughes coined to describe covert warfare by the trans-national Globalist plutocracy against the people. In this case, energy tech is being used against other nations, but the covert nature of the attack and the cover of something seeming natural, qualifies it as an ‘omniwar’ type of attack.
Check out Reinette’s substack:
For your edification, here are links from Global Research:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/was-earthquake-turkey-syria-man-made/5810999
https://www.globalresearch.ca/environmental-modification-techniques-enmod-and-the-turkey-syria-earthquake-an-expert-investigation-is-required/5808207
https://www.globalresearch.ca/turkey-syria-earthquake-act-terror/5807763
https://www.globalresearch.ca/unspoken-divisions-within-nato-sleeping-with-enemy/5805828
https://www.globalresearch.ca/romanian-general-emil-strainu-terrifying-possibilities-geo-warfare/5811760
Other link: https://www.turkiyetoday.com/turkiye/haarp-tech-used-in-turkiyes-feb-6-earthquake-suggest-us-scientists-in-open-letter-122972/?s=1
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Chuck, I appreciate that you're asking hard questions about what's happening in Venezuela. But I think the "tectonic weapon" framing is a distraction.
The real question isn't whether the U.S. has a secret earthquake machine. The real question is: Why does the U.S. have so much power over Venezuela in the first place?
The answer is the debt-money system. Venezuela's oil is priced in dollars, a currency it cannot create. Its debts are held by private banks. U.S. sanctions are enforced through control of the dollar clearing system. That's "the banker's veto" and it's real, it's documented, and it's what the NEED Act is designed to break.
If we spend our energy chasing unproven theories about secret weapons, we're not building the coalition we need to end the banker's veto. Once we do we we will have acccess to the records of the secret weapons. Let's focus on what we can actually change. I think it is a question of sequence.
Concerning "When the Bolivarian experiment destroyed its economy," Slanderous! The central reason is the crippling US sanctions behavior, i.e economic warafare.as with Cuba also. But central point about possibly manufactured earthquakes needs close attention, also the one on Haiti.