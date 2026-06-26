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Howard Switzer's avatar
Howard Switzer
Jun 27

Chuck, I appreciate that you're asking hard questions about what's happening in Venezuela. But I think the "tectonic weapon" framing is a distraction.

The real question isn't whether the U.S. has a secret earthquake machine. The real question is: Why does the U.S. have so much power over Venezuela in the first place?

The answer is the debt-money system. Venezuela's oil is priced in dollars, a currency it cannot create. Its debts are held by private banks. U.S. sanctions are enforced through control of the dollar clearing system. That's "the banker's veto" and it's real, it's documented, and it's what the NEED Act is designed to break.

If we spend our energy chasing unproven theories about secret weapons, we're not building the coalition we need to end the banker's veto. Once we do we we will have acccess to the records of the secret weapons. Let's focus on what we can actually change. I think it is a question of sequence.

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Jon Olsen's avatar
Jon Olsen
Jun 27

Concerning "When the Bolivarian experiment destroyed its economy," Slanderous! The central reason is the crippling US sanctions behavior, i.e economic warafare.as with Cuba also. But central point about possibly manufactured earthquakes needs close attention, also the one on Haiti.

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