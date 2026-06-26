When the double strike earthquake hit Venezuela I didn’t assume a natural event. I accept that the technology exists to cause unnatural earthquakes. I figured Venezuela was being communicated to by The Donald through a not so covert messaging.

Global research carried articles on the topic of energy weapon technology being used on Turkey a couple of years back.

Reinette provides a well reasoned analysis for why we should assume the Venezuelan earthquake was not natural, and that the USA caused it to yield power over the Venezuela.

I never gave much thought to ‘energy weapon’ technology until the Lahaina fires showed the ‘melted car’ phenomenon, and I connected it with the September 11th attacks. https://greenlibertycaucus.org/tech-caused-la-fires/

“Omniwar” is the term David Hughes coined to describe covert warfare by the trans-national Globalist plutocracy against the people. In this case, energy tech is being used against other nations, but the covert nature of the attack and the cover of something seeming natural, qualifies it as an ‘omniwar’ type of attack.

Check out Reinette’s substack:

For your edification, here are links from Global Research:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/was-earthquake-turkey-syria-man-made/5810999

https://www.globalresearch.ca/environmental-modification-techniques-enmod-and-the-turkey-syria-earthquake-an-expert-investigation-is-required/5808207

https://www.globalresearch.ca/turkey-syria-earthquake-act-terror/5807763

https://www.globalresearch.ca/unspoken-divisions-within-nato-sleeping-with-enemy/5805828

https://www.globalresearch.ca/romanian-general-emil-strainu-terrifying-possibilities-geo-warfare/5811760

Other link: https://www.turkiyetoday.com/turkiye/haarp-tech-used-in-turkiyes-feb-6-earthquake-suggest-us-scientists-in-open-letter-122972/?s=1