Preface: I mentioned to my progressive-liberal minded friend that I was writing a book review, and he asked about what, and I said about September 11th, what happened to the Twin Towers and Building 7, and he said, why bother, there are bigger fish to fry, like calling out President Trump’s corruption. In other words, September 11th is water under the bridge, about which nothing can be done, and so on, so fuh-getta-bout-it!

I disagree of course with this attitude about historical events that qualify as state crimes against democracy, like the JFK assassination, the other 1960’s murders, September 11th / anthrax letter bombs, and even the Federal Covid program which forced lockdowns and induced mass vaccination of an experimental, not safe and effective, countermeasure. And there are more but I highlight key grievances.

Society’s failure to get accountability for the JFK murder set the stage for absolute impunity of the deep state to commit crimes against our democracy. It isn’t too late to demand justice and get some accountability for the most damning events against the country. These crimes are conducted by deep state operators that are controlled by the hidden hand of a plutocratic cabal, what some call the predatory class. The Epstein Files now provide a glimpse into the dark underworld of this group. It is all about deep state corruption involving blackmail, child sex trafficking, war mongering, advancing technocracy, and ultimately, controlling the public through national security surveillance apparatus. Demanding accountability for September 11, and other deep state crimes, and justice for Epstein’s crimes, could galvanize the nation to liberate from the oligarchs.

I write to highlight a book that provides an important voice of reason and rationality that looks into the truth about the September 11th attacks; Wood follows the evidentiary trail that shows that secret high energy technology was used to destroy the World Trade Center on 9/11/2001; the deep state tricked the country into going to war in the middle east. Seeking redress for state crimes like 9/11 shouldn’t be dismissed.

Introduction

It is quite remarkable that 25 years after the September 11th / anthrax attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the US Senate, that these crimes remain unsolved, and that the false narrative about foreign hijackers, remains the official story.

However, from the moment Judy Wood became aware of the September 11th attacks, watching the TV with her colleagues at the university where she taught, she doubted what she was being told. Airplanes hitting the World Trade Center doesn’t cause the awesome destruction displayed on that terrible day.

In Where Did the Towers Go? Judy Wood examines key evidence that shows the official narrative is false, and infers from the evidence that only exotic energy technology, called directed energy, can explain what happened and how the buildings were turned into dust.

Judy Wood is credible.

Wood is highly qualified to inquire into what really happened on September 11th given her background in engineering, applied physics and a Phd. in Materials Engineering Science. Moreover, she is knowledgeable about “interferometry,” a “full field optical method used in stress analysis.” To Wood’s credit, she explains a very complicated topic in understandable language.

Judy Wood does not present a “conspiracy theory” about who did it; her book doesn’t discuss evidence of foreknowledge of the Buildings’ collapse by those in the Emergency Command Center; instead, she dedicates her analysis to what what happened and draws conclusions based on the evidence and scientific facts.

She opens the preface with: “For the record, I do not believe that our government is responsible for executing the events of 9/11/01 - nor do I believe that our government is not responsible for executing the events of 9/11/01.” Thus, she approaches the World Trade Center crime scene as an agnostic about who could have done the deed, but like a good sleuth, she conducts a forensics examination so that we can know what actually happened. From this, we can consider the motive and means and identify a suspect.

The official big lie and the cover up of evidence of directed energy.

The “official narrative” was set within hours of the attacks. We were told Osama Bin Laden was the master mind, that Arab hijackers with boxcutters took control of airplanes, flew them into the Towers, and the Pentagon, and that as a result of kerosene fires (jet fuel), the buildings weakened, and then spontaneously “pancaked” in a catastrophic “collapse” that mysteriously left no significant debris pile.

On its face, the official narrative is preposterous, but the public was induced through the shock and awe of the event, and repetitive messaging from a complicit media, to accept the official explanation as true.

Standing up for the actual truth, Judy Wood filed a whistleblower case against the corporations that supplied National Institute of Structure and Technology with fraudulent information. The material for her book was sourced from her Qui Tam whistleblower case. It is a felony to defraud the government, yet the courts refused to provide a hearing on the matter.

Where did the Towers Go? explains what we can see with our own eyes: that the buildings were subject to exotic energy technology that turns the mass of the structure into dust through molecular dissociation. We can see this happening, but we are told by the authorities / and a complicit media, to accept that the buildings “collapsed” and “pancaked” after kerosene fires weakened the structure.

Most preposterous is that the authorities didn’t do what Wood does in her book, examine the evidence. Indeed, Wood’s analysis of the destruction of the Twin Towers and Building 7 shows beyond a doubt the official narrative is false, and a brazen cover up.

There are numerous key pieces of evidence that the authorities avoided to cover up the crime.

Chiefly, they are silent about the fact that there was no significant seismic signal of the events on 9/11. Because the mass of the building was turned to dust, there was no mass hitting the ground. If the buildings had “collapsed” in a “pancaking” fall to the ground, there would have been a seismic recording, (P and S waves on the Richter scale), like there was when the King-dome in Seattle was dropped in an actual controlled demolition that measured 2.3 on the richter scale. Furthermore, the basement under the towers did not cave in, nor was the concrete wall called the “bathtub” breeched, which would have flooded lower Manhattan with water from the Hudson River. The building’s transmutation from mass to particle form was caused by exotic technology not traditional demolition explosives, thermite or even mini-nukes.

Later in the day, at 5:20pm after 8 hours of “lathering,” Building 7 dropped at free fall speed and produced virtually no seismic signal. There were no sounds of “controlled demolition” explosives. The “lather” was said to be “smoke” from the fires, but it was actually the mass of the building dissociating into dust and blowing out on one side of the building. The fires burned on a single floor, but the fuming emanated from the whole building. When the building fell to the ground, the interior of the building had already turned to dust and been blown away. A modest pile of debris was all that was left of Building 7.

Wood eschews the term “controlled demolition” since it denotes the use of explosives to implode the structure. Instead, the building came down through another process, something that used exotic energy technology.

Wood cites Canadian inventor and experimental scientist John Hutchinson who developed what came to be known as the ‘Hutchinson effect,’ a means of causing molecular dissociation by “interfering several beams or fields of varying frequencies of electromagnetic energy in a target zone.” His work is proof positive that ‘cold fusion’ technology exists. Hutchinson submitted an affidavit affirming energy technology in the Qui Tam case against the NIST contractors.

The anomalies are fascinating, but the authorities ignore them to cover up the crime.

Most interesting are the anomalies which belie the official narrative of a spontaneous “collapse.” An actual collapse through a controlled demolition using demolition explosives would leave a debris pile 1/5 to 1/3 the height of the building being destroyed. There wasn’t a significant pile of debris because the building was rendered into dust.

Most obvious, not a single toilet, sink, office equipment like desks and computers, survived intact or even partially broken into pieces. No trinkets, family mementos that decorated office cubicles were found.

Nothing substantive was retrieved from the debris pile, except one filing cabinet was found but it was unrecognizable, appearing to be crushed like a beer can, but which held money that didn’t burn because there was no heat; the money was returned to the owner. And there is the bible fused into concrete on display at 9/11 museum. And the twisted steel sections suggests a force from a Hutchinson effect occurred on September 11.

After the North Tower and the South Tower exploded (allegedly got hit by 757 jetliners), but before either dropped into a cloud of dust, unburned paper filled the air. The “explosions” released the paper from the metal filing cabinets, blowing the metal drawers open but the paper flying out un-burned. Odd.

People present remarked that paper filled the air like confetti at a ticker day parade. Later, after the Towers erupted into a mushroom cloud of dust, more paper filled the air and the street was littered with it, settling onto the dust. Why didn’t the paper burn up? It never got hot enough to burn.

Then there are the toasted cars and ambulances, and fire trucks. They seemingly, spontaneously ignited, burning from the inside out. Other witnesses described cars ‘exploding upward’ as though a bomb was placed underneath, then catching fire. This is evidence of energy weapon technology; there is no other explanation.

There were a few people that survived the buildings’ demolition. Some were lucky to find a safe spot in the North Tower, Stairwell B at the second floor; another group near the South Tower in the adjacent Building 3 survived; and others. None of the people at the WTC on 9/11 suffered significant burns from fire or high heat. There were secondary explosions going off from Scott Packs hissing and exploding, and explosions in the Twin Towers associated with elevator failures, and at Building 7. None of this investigated.

Survivors who experienced the destruction from inside the North Tower, and in Building 3 adjacent to the South Tower, said the destructive event sounded like a freight train passing through the living room, or jet planes roaring for take off. Others, who were a block away, described the buildings’ rendering into dust as quiet, marveling at how the complete collapse of a Tower would not create a loud crashing sound. There was no sound of “explosive” charges customarily used in “controlled demolition,” even though witnesses describe hearing explosions, and there were explosions in the elevator in the basement before “airplane” hit.

What boggles the mind is how the events of September 11th have been covered up and the official big lie not discredited.

Judy Wood’s book is not popular among those in the September 11th truth community, the majority of whom accept that the official narrative is false, but proceed to claim to know that the buildings were destroyed by the use of Thermite, Thermate, nano-thermite, mini-nukes, or something else. Wood infers directed energy was used from the fact of “dustification” (a word she coined to describe the type of collapse) of the buildings; she notes the un-burned paper, the toasted cars, the lack of high heat, absence of any burn marks among the survivors.

Evidence does not support the claim that thermite incendiary made the buildings ‘collapse’ in a ‘controlled demolition.’ Thermite, or even a mini-nuke would produce a high heat event; furthermore, we did not hear the sounds of explosives like we hear at a normal building demolition.

If a high heat event was at play at the WTC, then the paper would have burned up, survivors would have experienced burns, but this didn’t happen; hence, Wood concludes a “cold” directed energy technology was used but admits more forensic study needs to be done for an absolute definitive explanation.

The United States government has control of exotic technology, and used it on 9/11, for a wicked evil nefarious purpose. This technology was likely initially developed by Nicola Tesla, a scientific savant, who developed plasma tech that was likely seized and made secret by the authorities.

Wood and others in the “free energy” camp, posit that what we see in the destruction of the WTC is evidence of energy technology that could be used for good purposes, but which deep state authorities have weaponized and used to deceive the American people to get us to accept the big lie that radical Islamic terrorists, who ‘hate our freedoms’, flew planes into the WTC. They did this so we would go to war in the Middle East, inspired with a blood lust for vengeance, like occurred with the attack on Pearl Harbor. The nation galvanized for war.

Where Did the Towers Go? is not as dense as one might think holding the book itself. It is well paced and peppered with anecdotes and testimonials and pictures and graphs and mathematical equations. It is breath-taking for its implications: there is technology that we don’t know about and the authorities are keeping secret, but if made available for public use, could liberate us from endless war, and empire building, necessary to control the oil trade and prop up the petro / natural gas dollar.

Appendix:

Judy Wood presents about her book at Breakthrough Energy Conference:

https://rumble.com/v40obzn-conspiracy-theory-with-jesse-ventura-season-3-episode-2-death-ray.html

My thinking about energy weapons and such technology developed when I could see the same “fire signature” of melted / toasted cars at the Lahaina fire as ocurred on September 11: https://greenlibertycaucus.org/tech-caused-la-fires/