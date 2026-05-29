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Jon Olsen's avatar
Jon Olsen
2d

Useful information, yet when you assert "no explosions were heard" this contradicts the many dozens of surviving firefighters accounts. Further, to say "transmutation from mass to particle form was caused by exotic technology not traditional demolition explosives, thermite or even mini-nukes." Is it not possible that numerous methods were used? You are here making a declarative statement instead of leaving the question open.

Lastly, in claiming

"no heat" what about the molten steel seen pouring out the side of the building and the molten steel in the basement that lasted for weeks,as if continuing an ongoing chemical reaction. Too many loose ends.

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Alison Maynard's avatar
Alison Maynard
2dEdited

Good--but one modification: "transmutation" means the conversion of one element into another, such as hydrogen into helium in a hydrogen bomb. Except in this case it is occurring with heavier elements (possibly), via cold fusion (possibly!)

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