Joe Kent resigned from his national security assignment in the Trump administration on the grounds that Trump betrayed his promise not take us into endless wars. Kent says Israel pressured USA to fight Iran, and that the Iran War is Israel’s war, and he asserted that Israel, through its AIPAC lobby wags the American dog to do its bidding to establish a Greater Israel in the Middle East.

Joe Kent’s claim belies the deeper, and more true claim, that a plutocratic power structure, global in scale, emanating from the USA / British banking cartels is the dog that wags the Israeli tail. When Kent says Israel is the bad guy in the war, the ones responsible, tricking the Americans to join it, the argument deflects understanding how the actual power structure of the billionaire class works.

Read John Spritzlers interesting essay on the nature of Israeli power:

To understand what is driving war in Iran, we need to understand the power that is behind the Military Industrial Complex, the super powerful consortium that Eisenhower famously warned the nation about.

Eisenhower also warned about the growing bio-warfare department in the military, an element that would rear its ugly head in the Federal Covid response, called Operation Warp Speed, advanced by the Department of Defense against millions of people.

In our vociferous denunciation of the Iran War, we in the peace movement need to connect the dots (JFK to 9/11 to the Covid debacle) and pin the blame on pure and simple plutocratic warmongering and dismiss Orwellian claim that war makes us safe.

The MIC is a prominent element in the power of the ruling class, and Israel obviously is a key player, but it is a subordinate agent. All states that abuse power are gangster states. We need to keep our eyes on the prize, removing the powerful billionaire class (endemic to all corrupt, and anti-democratic governments) from power.

The Iranian demand that the USA and its military installations be gone from the Middle East, is a demand we in the peace movement should endorse. The anti-war, anti-empire, Peace Movement should condemn President Trump’s arrogance, and false claims about making Americans safe, the world safe, with his false Orwellian rhetoric that echoes the sick excuse for the Israeli genocide in Gaza (to make Israelis safe from HAMAS).

We should demand the Military Industrial Complex be transformed as swords were forged into plough-shares in times of peace (when did that last happen?).

Now is our moment, we the good and ordinary people of human kind, to demand an end to war, and end to empire, and removal of plutocracy from the power structure because true peace isn’t possible without this change. Let’s draw attention to the war mongering, and deep state crimes and make the case that the rich ruling class have got to go, and real democracy instituted in society; otherwise, human kind is likely doomed to technocracy and the hidden hand of plutocracy.

While Eisenhower warned the nation about the MIC, and John F. Kennedy attempted to assert presidential prerogative, he was killed for trying. His death should not be in vain. We today need to use his murder as a rallying cry to fight the super powerful that control agencies of state with a real democracy movement.

Before Kennedy’s assassination, and after enactment of the National Security Act of 1947 (which created the CIA), there were assassinations of major nationalist figures like Mossadech in Iran, Patrice Lumamba in Congo; the attempt on the French president De Gaul; these were attacks against nationalist leaders seeking destiny for their countries in a post-colonial world. De Gaul resisted Anglo-American hegemony but survived CIA attempts on his life.

Eisenhower’s warning is a useful starting point to tell the story of the especially dark side of the Power Elite, to use C.Wright Mill’s term. The anti-war, anti-imperialists, and pro-peace activists need to develop a coherent criticism of the power structure, and provide a solution.

To put it simply, we need to state unequivocally that we need to remove the rich from power so we can have a real democracy and create a better society; one where there is no rich and poor, and everyone works and all are provided for, however this gets accomplished in a cooperative economics built on mutual aid and solidarity. Meanwhile, we need to be clear in our criticism of power and advance a vision for a transformed society, in a post-capitalist world.

As a backdrop to Eisenhower’s warning in 1960, there was a growing liberation movement against aspects of the power structure. There were early challenges to the use of chemicals; leftists penned the Huron Document, a rallying cry for social democracy; since the early 1950’s the anti-Jim Crow Civil Rights movement was going strong, and later in the mid-60’s the growing anti-war movement, put the ruling elite on high alert. There was ongoing labor struggle for higher wages and working conditions, too.

Subsequent to the Kennedy assassination came the murders of Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, Robert Kennedy, and later the Fred Hampton. A bloodbath that amounts to a looting of civic and political possibilities. The shock and awe of multiple assassinations, and the descent into war in Vietnam, held the nation in a grip of fear and trauma that we must deal with today if we are to liberate from the grip of plutocracy.

Some wonder if Thomas Merton’s electrocution in a bathtub in Thailand was part and parcel of a string of murders against civic and cultural leaders who were calling for a peaceful world and an end to war. John Lennon was killed as he was coming into his own, issuing a keen calling for peace and a world without war.

The plutocracy breathes war like natural beings breathe air. They live off of it as a deterrent to popular uprising. By staging false flag events and pinning terrorism on foreign patsies, deep state holds the nation in the thrall of terror. But people naturally consider what could be possible if things change.

The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 inspired the idea that society could get a peace dividend. The Soviet Union morphed into the Russian Federation, and with the end of the WAUSAU Pact, NATO should have dissolved too, its purpose gone. But this did not happen. Indeed, NATO led a war against Yugoslavia and broke the country into ethnic parts, producing war crimes and other atrocities, like bombing the Chinese embassy in Belgrade.

The possibility for peace, or any hope for it, was dispelled with the 1993 World Trade Center bombing that presaged the more magnificent total destruction of the WTC on September 11, 2001, a false flag, inside job that qualifies as treason and was an act of domestic terrorism caused by deep state actors.

The motivation for the September 11th inside job / domestic terror event, was to create a “New Pearl Harbor” to launch a New American Century of global imperialism. The 9/11 event wiped out any hope for a peace dividend; it created a bogey man enemy in the Islamist terrorist.

Former General Wesley Clark, in a television interview, a few days after September 2001, remarked to the host, that one of his aides reported that a plan was in place to go to war against seven countries in the Middle East and North Africa in 5 years. This plan was in the works before September 11th, as was a plan to invade Iran, and remove the Mullahs’ from power.

It is beyond a doubt clear and certain that the official narrative for September 11, like the Warren Commission claim that Oswald acted alone to shoot President Kennedy, are false, and cover ups of state crimes. Kennedy’s elimination expanded US military into Vietnam just as 9/11 set the stage for forever wars, leading to the Iran war today.

The Eisenhower warning highlighted the power of a hidden plutocratic deep state that had its tentacles all over the American government. But this has been true from the dawn of the republic. In any case, the assassinations, and September 11 attacks, demonstrated beyond a doubt that our governmental system is captured by a powerful cabal of insiders who are carrying out the ambitions of plutocracy, the power behind the military industrial complex.

September 11th, 2001, as a false flag event, positioned Arab Muslim extremists as the patsy, set the stage for “forever wars,” as leaders in the White House orchestrated the cover up. The latest Iran war is coming on the 25th anniversary of 9/11; Iran, as the 7th country, has been a hold out to American / Anglo / Israeli hegemony.

Fear of the bogey man enables the plutocrats to control the populace. The assertion that Osama Bin Laden, residing in Afghanistan, harbored by the Taliban, drove the invasion of Afghanistan in October 2001, and later in 2003, the invasion of Iraq. This invasion was ordered up under false claims that Saddam Hussein had a connection to 9/11, held weapons of mass destruction, and was buying “yellow cake” raw uranium these lies, advanced by Colin Powell in the UN, set the stage for taking out the second country on the list.

The common thread that runs through the forever wars is control of oil, and securing dollar hegemony over buying and selling of petroleum. Muammar Qaddafi of Libya and Sadaam Hussein in Iraq were nationalists who respectively sought to create a pan-African currency tied to gold, and Saddam intended to trade oil in the Euro and not the dollar. These two are gone, and their countries destroyed. Moreover, Western belligerence seeks to weaken Russia, China and the development of BRICS, and do even more, in what amounts to a geo-political world war for domination.

In closing, the peace movement all around the world, but especially in the USA, needs to connect the state crime of September 11th, the “forever wars” that followed to the ambitions of the plutocracy, with the Iran war, and the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Plutocracy is the problem, and if we want peace, they, as a class, a juggernaut of power, it (the ruling class and all the systems that enable it) must be removed from power so we the people can institute real democratic institutions, and take control of our destiny, so as to avoid what is a certain and emerging technocratic techno-totalitarianism.

Appendix:

https://greenlibertycaucus.org/ditch-the-rich-campaign/

https://greenlibertycaucus.org/peace-movement-needs-egalitarian-revolution/

https://greenlibertycaucus.org/winning-issues-advance-liberation-coalition/

https://truthactionproject.org/jfk-and-the-unspeakable-why-he-died-and-why-it-matters/

Joe Kent resignation

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2026/03/17/us/joe-kent-resignation-letter-iran.html

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/17/world/middleeast/joe-kent-counterterrorism-resigns-iran-war.html

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/18/us/politics/fbi-joe-kent-intelligence-leak.html