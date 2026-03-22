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Mark Rolofson
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While I agree that the Plutocratic power structure is an underlying problem the US government, Joe Kent's analysis that the US "started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby" is 100% correct. In fact it is backed up by observable facts.

Even more alarming to me, is that Chuck completely ignores the importance of Joe Kent's resignation letter in opposition to the war. Anyone claiming to be part of the Peace Movement should praise Kent's resignation letter as a first step that hopefully other Trump administration officials will follow. In order for this war to end, people need to oppose it especially high ranking officials.

Basic fact #1: Netanyahu visited Trump 7 times in the US over the past year. Netanyahu has wanted to drag the US into a war with Iran for 40 years, but there has never been a president who was both corrupt and stupid enough to be convinced to attack Iran.

Basic fact #2: The people in Trump's inner circle are loyal to Israel and the lobby. Suzie Wiles used to work for Netanyahu. Marco Rubio's political career was funded by two Zionist mega donors, Paul Singer and Sheldon Adleson. Trump's CIA director John Ratcliffe and General Kurilla are the Mossad's stenographers on Iran. They each have Trump's ear. This was exposed by MaxBlumental at The Grayzone.

Basic fact #3: Trump is surrounded by Zionist mega donors like Miriam Adleson who support the Greater Israel project.

As National Counterterrorism Director, Joe Kent had a lot more inside details into "the high ranking Israeli officials and influential members of the American media [who] deployed a misinformation campaign....to encourage a war with Iran."

Kent's wife died in Syria. A war that was covertly started by the Mossad and CIA in 2011. Israel has gained significant territory in Syria's Golan Heights.

Professor Jeffrey Sachs blames Netanyahu for dragging the US into numerous wars in the Middle East.

If Israel is just the tail of the US dog, then explain the Israeli attack on the USS Liberty in 1967. When we connect the dots between JFK, 9/11 and Charlie Kirk, Israel is the prime suspect.

Oh I forgot to mention Jeffrey Epstein who claimed to work for the Rothchilds and his connections most likely to Mossad. We're staring at the Plutocratic power structure when we look at the Epstein Files. Does Netanyahu have the Epstein Tapes with Trump and underage girls? Trump's name appears for than anyone's in the Epstein files.

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