Key concepts: Foreknowledge; False Narrative / Big Lie; Cover Up; all add up to a State Crime Against Democracy (SCAD).

This is a rough draft position paper; use comments to give feedback, suggest optimal evidence to cite. Thank you. Sorry for rough grammatical structures; this is a rough draft / concept paper in development. Fact checking appreciated.

Preface:

Truth Action Project calls on all activists within the September 11th truth community, and truthers beyond, to rally around a demand that the perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks be prosecuted for treason and conspiracy to commit murder, and any other ancillary crimes. The United States Department of Justice should take the lead on this, as it should have 25 years ago, but for corrupt reasons, it did not.

To get justice, we support expanded protections for whistleblowers so more of the story can be told, and the big lie of 9/11 fully refuted. We at TAP are open to multiple levels of accountability, from civil judgements, which only require 51% of evidence to tilt the scales of justice for a judgement; to criminal convictions that require beyond a reasonable doubt to show that the official narrative is false and fraudulent. We also invite the formation of national citizen juries to make judgment on the September 11 events, and further we invite national reconciliation through truth and justice commissions. But in the end, the truth must come out that deep state, driven by the powerful elite, did September 11 to the country, and it was not Arab Muslim jijackers that terrorized the nation.

Meanwhile, at the 2025 Turning the Tide September 11th 24th anniversary commemoration event in Washington DC, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson invited organizers to bring him “irrefutable evidence” that showed the official narrative was false. We hope he would provide hearings for September 11 like what he held on the Covid.

Given Senator Johnson’s offer, we at TAP accept the invitation and hereby present a simple but direct appeal for accountability and justice for the September 11 events; we extend this appeal to all Senators and House of Representatives.

We invite others to advance our message and contact your representatives in Congress to support prosecution of the September 11 crimes.

We note that to be effective we will need to ask more Senators and Representatives, to hold hearings. Senator Johnson should not be the single Senator to invite the 9/11 truth community to submit “irrefutable evidence.” Other Congress members might follow Senator Johnson if they knew their constituents supported the demand for a redress of the official big lie.

The official story: a Big Lie of the September 11th, 2001 World Trade Center, Pentagon, and subsequent Anthrax letter attacks.

9/11 was a state crime; it was epic for its audacity and reach.

“ State Crimes Against Democracy”

Laurie Manwell explains, “these events are collectively referred to as “State Crimes Against Democracy” or (SCADs), following Professor Lance Dehaven-Smith. SCADs are actions which are undertaken in direct violation of sworn oaths of office by officials in order to circumvent, exploit, undermine or subvert laws, the constitutional order, or the public awareness essential to popular control of government. SCADs are dangerous to democracy because they are not isolated events, but a pattern of actions — or in some cases, inactions — which facilitate a progression towards closing down an open and free society.”

It is beyond a doubt clear and certain that the official story is false, and on its face, utterly preposterous. It states that Arab Islamist extremists, who “hate our freedoms,” allegedly took over airplanes with box cutters, and flew them into the Towers and the Pentagon, and one crashed in Shankesville.

In the case of the World Trade Center, the planes allegedly created fires that caused the World Trade Center Towers One and Two to disappear into a cloud of dust that would leave only a modest pile of debris. Later at 5:20pm, Building 7, which did not get hit by an airplane, fell at free fall speed. NIST said fire heated the steal and caused the building to come down. This was disputed in the Qui Tam lawsuits from Wood and Reynolds, but the court dismissed the cases and enabled the cover up of the WTC state crime.

The official narrative that a 767 Boeing jet plane crashed into the Pentagon, and 757 airplanes hit the Twin Towers, is not supported by the evidence.

The true story:

In fact, the September 11th event was a state crime against democracy. The attacks were not committed by Arabs; they were the patsy. 9/11 was an inside job; it was treason, a conspiracy to commit murder; it deceived the nation on multiple levels. As a false flag event, it introduced the Patriot Act under duress, and later deployed an Anthrax attack to force two Senators to advance the bill. In short, the September 11th events were domestic terrorism conducted by the deep state enabled by continuity of government actors.

The perpetrators contrived the September 11th attacks so that the nation would suffer a “New Pearl Harbor”, and get the country into a program of “forever wars,” a term coined to prepare the country for an invasion of Afghanistan, Iraq, and then Libya, Syria, all the while planning for the destruction of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is being acted on today.

Our sincerest wish is that the United States Department of Justice would act on the evidence and bring the real perpetrators to justice, posthumously as the case would be for Dick Cheney.

Why did the deep state do September 11?

The purpose of the September 11th, as an inside job, (we are agnostic on how the events were orchestrated and accomplished) was to drive the nation into war. We at TAP recall the promise of a peace dividend when the Berlin Wall was breeched in 1989, and the Soviet Union later dissolved, reconstituted into the Russian Federation. However, any hope and grounds for peace had to be put to rest, and a new bogey man enemy was created in the Muslim Terrorist, to advance the “forever war” project.

The goal of 9/11 was to install the Patriot Act and get the country to go to war in North Africa and the Middle East. This was the fulfillment of the Project for a New American Century, a geo-political project, pushed by neoconservatives to advance empire.

The “military industrial complex” that President Eisenhower warned the nation about in 1961, stopped the peace dividend from happening. By creating a bogey man enemy in the Arab / Muslim “terrorist”, and by acting through deep state proxies, the population was primed for fear and retribution. The first attack on the Twin Towers in 1993, challenged the hope for peace, and the September 11, 2001 event put the stake in the heart of any possibility for peace at all. Since this time, we have been subject to “forever wars”, and as we write, Iran is the latest to suffer the wrath of American empire, being attacked indiscriminately and disproportionally, like what Israel has done to Palestinians in Gaza and in the West Bank.

Why does September 11th qualify as treason, and the source of domestic terrorism?

The purpose of government is to defend the people in the republic from domestic violence and foreign enemies. When someone in the state acts against the republic, by killing its president, or contriving an event that involves mass murder, and seeks to install policies that go against the Bill of Rights and other constitutional freedoms, the public interest, then that is treason, and needs to be understood as a state crime against democracy. (Review the work of Lance deHaven Smith on state crimes to understand in full.)

People in government betrayed their oath to defend the constitution. They failed to look out for the general welfare of the nation. Those on duty on 9/11, those who controlled the mass media, set the stage for a mass delusion that Arabs hijacked and flew airplanes into the WTC and caused buildings to turn to dust, leaving a negligible pile of debris. They blamed the event on Osama Bin Laden. It was a preposterous big lie but the public took it hook, line, and sinker.

Who are the guilty parties?

The people on duty, at the helm of state, they should be held to account: Dick Cheney and President George Bush et al . They covered up the crime by not investigating it, and advanced the official narrative of radical Muslim terrorists, airplanes, fires, and then the collapse.

Behind the Military Industrial Complex is a super rich cabal, the tip of the plutocratic spear. They function through a hidden power structure and in some way, somehow, advanced September 11th attacks, and Dick Cheney et al, committed the cover up, conspired to enable the event to occur, and all the while violating their oath to the constitution.

The chief culprit is Dick Cheney. He served a hidden hand of the plutocracy and expanded its control over the country through covert means. He has a long history as a continuity of government actor.

(Consider the summation in the Operation Headfake (https://rumble.com/v78h2lq-tap-short-what-is-operation-headfake.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a) John Herrold and Morgan Reynolds produced through assistance of AI. It starts with Dick Cheney, and wraps up with Israeli Mossad. For known actors, it makes sense.) https://rumble.com/v78h1w2-tap-short-who-did-september-11-2001.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

Damning Evidence of the Crime and Cover Up:

Judy Wood and Morgan Reynolds challenged the official NIST report initially with a Request for Correction, which designated them whistleblowers, and then they filed Qui Tam lawsuits against the contractor companies that produced content for the NIST report. Both cases were corruptly dismissed, denying a judicial review, thus, covering up the crime. Significantly, the “contractors” they sued are military industrial contractors, experts in conducting psychological operations and in applying directed energy technology. They supplied NIST with the false narrative. They were sued for fraud, but the case was dismissed.

It is a travesty of reason, logic, intuition, critical thinking, and the obvious evidence, to remotely accept the official narrative. The lies and coverup make the official narrative an evidently obvious fraud, and continued “belief” in the official narrative is an unconscionable position for anyone to take. It is an absurd claim and evidence doesn’t support it. Against this official narrative, we assert what is true: that 9/11 was an inside job and the official narrative is false, a fraudulent representation of what really happened, a crime of untold dimensions.

Getting Justice

We at TAP seek redress for the lies and the evil consequences of all aspects of the September 11 attacks, especially the heightened development of a national security surveillance state, the deployment of forever wars based on fraudulent claims, the Anthrax attack, and more.

We seek a congressional resolution that finds the official narrative about September 11th false, and affirms that 9/11 was treason, a case of domestic terrorism caused by deep state. The actual perpetrators are Americans, people in office, in the presidency, and they need to be brought to justice. Congress must compel the Department of Justice to conduct the investigation, and prosecute the offenders.

The Patriot Act was passed under duress of the anthrax attack; it should be repealed and all legislation that came after it using it as precedence, especially the PREP Act in 2005 that gives cover to the Covid Vaccine mandates, should be considered null and void.

If the Department of Justice cannot be moved to fulfill its duty under the Constitution, to conduct an actual criminal investigation, then Congress must convene a civil hearing and produce a judgment against the conspirators. If the Federal government will not act, then we the people must appeal to our state legislatures, to advance appeals for redress of grievance and appeal under the Guarantee Clause, and compel our state legislators to press our States’ attorney generals to sue to press the Feds to act; or the states go it alone, and hold a convocation of states’ attorney generals to prosecute the crimes.

And if our state legislatures do not act, we the people must act advance a mass movement, and remove the wicked evil power structure that caused September 11 to happen.

In Review: here are key elements / evidence indicating that the official narrative is false and that a cover up by Federal authorities of the actual crime occurred.

The deep state had foreknowledge; it created a 9/11 patsy before 9/11 happened

Osama Bin Laden was set up to be the patsy.

Before September 11, 2001, the bombing of the Cole in Yemen, introduced the idea that Al Qaeda, led by Osama Bin Laden, was a national security threat.

In the run up to the 9/11 event, Osama Bin Laden’s name was bandied about as a terrorist, even though Osama Bin Laden has ties to CIA, and indications show he was set up to be the patsy for the 9/11 event.

USA intelligence services were alerted to be on the look out for a September 11 event, and FBI made record of this threat during Operation Able Danger; it was deployed to catch the bad guys before September 11th could happen. Former Congressman Kurt Weldon is an active proponent for a Presidential Commission and invokes Able Danger as evidence of incompetence or cover up that needs investigation.

Weldon was aware of intelligence information about a 9/11 plot, but the intelligence was not acted on. Perhaps Project Able Danger was designed to fail, and in this way, project Able Danger is a limited hangout. The reasoning goes: the hijackers succeeded because Project Able Danger failed. This supports the official narrative about Arabs with box cutters hijacking planes, and USA intelligence lacking the imagination to anticipate the WTC attacks.

In the run up to September 11th, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, of Infowar fame, forecasted that September 11th would occur. Some call this predictive programming intended to condition popular consciousness to accept the big lie that would follow.

Days before September 11th, people made investments, taking out “put options” on American and United Airlines, the businesses whose planes were allegedly hijacked and flown into the towers.

Minutes before the North Tower turned to dust, police officials warned firefighters and those at WTC site that the tower would come down. Donald Rumsfeld predicted an airplane would hit the Pentagon. There are numerous examples of prior knowledge.

Hours and moments immediately before Building 7 came down at 5:20pm, (the building not ‘hit by a plane’), people on the ground heard warnings of immanent demolition. CNN newscasters had foreknowledge and reported prematurely about the collapse.

Larry Silverstein, lease holder of the WTC, ( fortuitously secured a multi-billion dollar insurance policy against a terrorist attack), said on television that the decision was made to “pull it,” which is demolition parlance for ‘set-off-destructive-charges’ to cause a building to implode. This is a confession that the building did not fall from fires as NIST, through its contractor proxies, falsely claims.

The ‘dancing Israelis’ arrested on 9/11 were observed filming the Twin Towers destruction.

Much has been made of Building 7 by the September 11th truth movement.

No airplane hit the building, yet it collapsed in free fall speed at 5:20pm, and there was hardly any pile of debris to show. The building had some fires burning on the floor with back up generators. Berry Gennings, a property manager agent of the WTC, became trapped in Building 7 and witnessed bombs going off in the period of time before the Twin Towers came down, but after initial attacks. He was rescued by the NYFD. Later in the day, Building 7 dropped into its footprint.

The Lloyd Hulsey report out of Fairbanks Alaska University finds, as a structural expert, that all the support columns disappeared at the same time enabling the building to drop at free fall speed, showing the collapse was not a case of “pancaking,” as alleged in the WTC Towers. Hulsey does not speculate about how, or what could cause, all the columns to disappear at once, but his report shows the NIST report is false.

Anomalies not investigated:

The official narrative is made up of multiple big lies, especially ones of omission that ignore all the anomalies. Most intriguing, dancing Israelis were arrested, based on suspicious activity on the morning of 9/11. They confessed to having foreknowledge of 9/11; one of the “dancers” explained to a journalist after being released that they were in New Jersey recording the demolition of the Towers. The ‘dancing Israelis” are reportedly Mossad agents.

In the time between the first and second tower were allegedly hit by planes, and before the South Tower came down, car fires were being triggered in the adjacent area. Eye witness, Jessica Maldonado, an EMT assigned to assist the New York Fire Department manage secondary fires to the Twin Towers, saw along with a dozen others, cars exploding. This happened after being told by black clad, paramilitary authorities to not go down a certain street. Jessica and others witnessed cars “exploding” off the ground and setting on fire. These car fires were not investigated by the ATF, nor were the explosions, and to this day, these secondary fires remain un-investigated.

12 people survived the North Twin Tower destruction, and people survived the South Tower destruction in the adjacent Building 3. Neither explosive incendiaries, nor actual “pancaking” of the buildings, would have allowed any survivors on account of heat and fire and the shear mass, would have extinguished all life.

A “pancake collapse” would be un-survivable, but a ‘pancake collapse’ did not occur; instead, a massive building displacement through molecular dissociation (turning to dust) took place, and for mysterious, inexplicable reasons, the survivors suffered minor injuries, but sustained no burns as one would expect from an incendiary, explosive event.

Finally, the WTC event was not a normal hot / high heat event as we normally understand such explosions; the ubiquity of unburned paper at the scene was blown out of the filing cabinets on all the floors. No filing cabinet was retrieved from the site, but tons of paper did not burn up in the event.

Cover Up

A major tell for the cover up comes when NY Firefighter Orio Palmer, reaches the fire in the South Tower, the second Tower to be hit but the first to come down; he radios back to his team that the fire can be contained with two hoses, and the squad of fire fighters to handle the hoses were on hand. A few minutes later, the South Tower goes down and Orio and his team, and all people on the upper floors that did not get out, perish. Though correlation cannot be proof of causation, temporally, an event that immediately follows another event, is evidence of a connection. When Palmer said ‘we can put this fire out’, within minutes, the building was “dropped,” to use language from the demolition industry, and words Larry Silverstein used on national television to explain the 5:20pm collapse of Building 7.

Within minutes of the 9/11 event, a media barrage to set the official narrative ensued. Osama Bin Laden was named, the hijackers identified, and the explanation set. The 9/11 spin was set within 12 hours, and public commentators yoked to the big lie. This media charade of terrorists attacking our country, continues today to give cover to a false narrative.

Most significantly, Michael Chertoff, deputy Director of the Department of Justice, removed the FBI as investigators of the crime scenes, and assigned FEMA the job of WTC clean up, sidelining the FBI from doing its normal criminal forensic examination. The FBI issued no findings about the September 11th event. This is preposterous.

Putting FEMA in charge of the clean up of the World Trade Center, violated a crime scene, and sidelined the FBI. Chertoff set this up. Bob Mueller, was newly appointed Director of the FBI, only a week before the September 11 event, and followed orders from his boss, to not conduct an actual investigation.

Bob Mueller, while FBI Director, ran interference with The Jersey Girls (who forced President Bush to convene the 9/11 Commission) to find out what happened.

On the day of September 11th, Rudi Giuliani, the Mayor of Manhattan, was feted as the leader of the emergency response, but he too should be investigated for his complicity in the event, given that he appeared to have foreknowledge, and awareness of the imminent collapse of the WTC buildings through implosion.

The official story that 767 and 757 airplanes crashed into the buildings is not corroborated by any evidence at all, claims about alternative 737’s being used, notwithstanding. Photo evidence taken on the day after shows pieces of airplane debris only. The pieces claimed to be evidence of airplanes are evidently planted and are not from commercial jetliners.

The Federal Aviation administration is responsible for reviewing any incident concerning an airplane crash, not to mention a hijacking. There was no FAA investigation. No jetliner ‘black box’ was retrieved nor evidence provided to support the official narrative that airplanes crashed into the buildings. The FAA was sidelined, but its chief did not object and fight for the duty to investigate. He or she is complicit. The FAA aided in the cover up by not doing its duty to say there were no airplane parts to examine.

NORAD, the agency that defends USA airspace, was holding a war game exercise on September 11. No one in the USA military was disciplined for failing to defend USA airspace on 9/11. The lack of accountability from NORAD is an element in the cover up of the crime of 9/11. No military brass were held responsible for the failure to protect USA airspace.

In Conclusion:

The Bush administration did not do an investigation into the September 11th events until pressure from the families who lost loved ones in the WTC event was brought to bear on Congress. Namely, the Jersey Girls, who pressured the Bush administration to convene the 9/11 Commission. This was corrupted by Philip Zelikow, an appointee from Bush administration, who constrained its scope and reportedly wrote the report to conceal the crime. Unsatisfied with the report, Congress ordered a redo, but it too whitewashed the event.

The Qui Tam cases advanced by Judy Wood and Morgan Reynolds amounted to the most serious push for truth and justice. Sadly, the judge corruptly dismissed both cases, admitting he was not following the law.

The crime was covered up under the false claim that 9/11 was a terrorist event, which precluded an actual crime scene investigation. The crime scene was corrupted on multiple fronts. All normal procedures were not followed by the agencies that had jurisdictional authority. Many laws were broken. The failure to follow procedure was malfeasance and aided in covering up the crime. All of this qualifies as a state crime against democracy.

Appendix:

CPT Raul Angulo, Commander Chris Giga et al, authored a call for a new independent Presidential Investigation into 9/11 World Trade Center Destruction, titled, Presidential Commission on 9/11. The report notes “a mountain of evidence…calls into question the entire government narrative…this evidence…has been hidden by Federal agencies…[the report highlights] the key falsehoods…[and notes] There is no statute of limitations on mass and treason. The authors represent that the official narrative is false (a lie), and that the implication is that the actual perpetrators, Dick Cheney et al face murder and treason charges, all evidence pointing to guilty.

David Ray Griffith, author of multiple books on the September 11th attacks.

As an example of continuity of government: former President Biden, while a Federal Senator, presided over the committee that produced the Patriot Act five years before 9/11. The Deep State operators were awaiting the optimal moment to introduce into law.

Final minutes of Orio Palmer claiming fire could be put out on 78th floor of South Tower, then minutes later the building dropped into its foot print in a volcanic eruption of dust: YouTube video:

The Forgotten 9/11 First Responder Testimonies

499 Witness Testimonies from EMT’s, Paramedics and Firefighters paint a very different picture of what happened on September 11, 2001

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/the-forgotten-911-first-responder

Laurie Manwell speech on State Crimes Against Democracy: https://ic911.org/toronto-hearings/report/toronto-report-ch-14/

Lance Dehaven Smith on State crimes against democracy: https://ic911.org/toronto-hearings/report/toronto-report-ch-04/