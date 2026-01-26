Previously posted: https://greenlibertycaucus.org/toxins-dumped-they-profit-we-suffer/

Blame pollution on Plutocrats not the people.

The ubiquity of plastics, in the oceans, and our atmosphere and now our bodies is the hallmark of our modern era. But who is responsible and who is suffering the consequences?

We have been warned about the problem of chemicals for a long, long time. An obscure political critic, and proponent for a philosophy of social ecology, named Murray Bookchin, wrote an essay in 1952, titled The Problem of Chemicals in our Food, warning about the danger. Bookchin noted that the public was not clamoring for chemicals, the chemicals were being put into our agricultural system by the decision of the business class that sought new markets for military developed products. Again, the people did not call for this, but with the rise of cancer from the toxins they are paying the price.

Ten years later, Rachel Carson published her book Silent Spring which documents the deadly and disastrous effects of DDT on the natural ecosystem, killing vast swaths of nature, most evidently with the bird populations. Again, the people did not clamor for DDT, the technocrats and the business interests pushed the product into society in pursuit of profit over ecology and public health.

Plastics, an arm of the petrochemical industry got a “predictive programming” boost from the movie The Graduate, where the Dustin Hoffman character is encouraged to get into “plastics” since that was a growing industry with a certain future.

Today, plastics, “forever chemicals” made of poly-fluoride compounds, and DDT, Glyphosate, and many other thousands of chemicals, serve as a curse on society and civilization, have wrecked nature and the broader eco-system of earth.

Netflix ran a series titled “Dark Money” and in Season 2, Episode 6, the documentary shows the disastrous impact Formosa Plastics has had on the bayou / marshland in Comfort Texas. A gargantuan factory converts petroleum residue into “nurdles,” cute little spherical raw material to produce plastic products. In the case of Comfort, a town that once had a thriving shrimping industry up into the 1970’s gave way to the petrochemical industry. The town, led by a local activist and descendant of old time shrimpers, sued Formosa Plastics and won a huge settlement, a rare win for the environment. But the area is polluted by millions of nurdles that have been washed into the area due to flushing spillage down the drain and into the marshland, once a thriving shrimp ecosystem.

The ubiquity of plastic waste in the ocean and air and now our bodies and into our brains and organs, shows plastic pollution is not an innocent result of bad business practice, or the byproduct of civilizational development.

The Washington Post reports on scientific findings that plastic has somehow morphed into nano-sized particles. This means really really small. The key question we all need to know is, what force is causing plastics to be reduced into a nano-size? Is nature capable of doing this?

From the Post: https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2025/02/03/microplastics-human-brain-increase/ A new study shows that microplastics are making their way into human brains — with potentially dangerous effects on people’s health and mental acuity. A paper published Monday in Nature Medicine found that the tiny fragments of plastic are passing the blood-brain barrier and into human brains, and the amount of microplastics in the brain appears to be increasing over time. The concentration of microplastics in analyzed brains rose by about 50 percent from 2016 to 2024. The scientists also examined the brains of 12 deceased patients diagnosed with dementia, and found that they had three to five times as much microplastics as normal brains. “Every time we scratch the surface, it uncovers a whole host of, ‘Oh, is this worse than we thought?’” one of the paper’s lead authors, University of New Mexico toxicology professor Matthew Campen, said in an interview about an earlier version of the pape Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic — less than five millimeters in size, or smaller than a pencil eraser — that are either manufactured or slough off plastic objects. Nanoplastics are even smaller and can be a fraction of the width of a human hair. Most of the microplastics found in brains in the study were on the nano scale. In recent years, scientists have realized that many plastic items (plastic bags, water bottles, tires, polyester or synthetic clothing) can shed small fragments or fibers that make their way into air, food and water. Many of those particles are burrowing deep into the human body. Microplastics have been identified in the liver, placenta, blood, testicles and even certain arteries that lead to the heart.”

Is the pounding of ocean waves splintering plastic into nano-sized pieces that then float into the air and get into the upper atmosphere and then drop down into society so it can end up in our brains? I doubt it.

Commonly, critics of plastic will show photos of shards of plastic, and the discarded fishing nets, washed up on beaches around the world. The Pacific garbage patch is a vast plastic waste dump. We have seen pictures of sea creatures entangled, and birds and sea animals are found to be filled with plastic bits.

A conspiracy that outlawed hemp gave the petrochemical industry a market advantage.

The chemical industry that advanced plastic and other chemicals, got an unfair, even illegal advantage, when the industry, led by William Randolph Hearst et al, leveraged the Federal government through Anslinger, the FBI head of Counter-narcotics, and advanced yellow journalism, to declare Hemp is Marijuana and got the Hemp industry killed in 1938. All of a sudden, hemp was outlawed and farmers were forbidden to cultivate it. With WW II, an emergency was declared and it was permitted to grow hemp for the war effort to produce road and other materials. After the war the prohibition continued.

The point is, if hemp were not outlawed, a natural alternative to petrochemicals could have produced many of the things we assume only petrochemical plastic could provide. The plutocracy, through hidden, secret, deception, tricked the American people to give up hemp and take up plastics. History shows how disastrous killing hemp and advancing petrochemicals has been for the environment and our health. https://ushempmuseum.us/prohibition/

The plutocrats need to be held to account for making hemp illegal and foisting plastic and other toxins onto society without any concern for the environment or the health of all the living creatures, including humans. Making hemp illegal has made society a subject / object of the petrochemical industry. People and nature have been horribly exploited.

A similar argument can be made that The Flexner Report set the stage for limiting the scope of natural medicine and advancing modern allopathy, which relies on treating symptoms often with chemicals. But this is another story. https://www.globalresearch.ca/how-global-takeover-mirrors-hijacking-medicine/5790114

We should consider that the illegal geoengineering that we can see being done in our skies almost every day, is the source of nano-plastics, or one plausible source.

One of the big lies we live with openly in society is that the long plumes of smokey trails left by airplanes flying high over head are natural condensation produced by the hot cold differential of cold air entering a hot jet engine.

I won’t take the time to explain what I understand is going on except to say that the “chemtrails,” a misnomer for the emission of product that does not evaporate but instead dissipates into a thin opaque film, is held aloft by material engineered to create a blanket of cover in the sky. Check out The Dimming at:

https://geoengineeringwatch.org/

We don’t know what the material exactly is being sprayed, (except to know it does include nano sized aluminum and barium and other things). But it follows that the revelation that nano-plastic is ubiquitous in our bodies suggests we are inhaling it. Until the Federal government does a full transparent reveal of what is being injected into our atmosphere, we should assume that the illegal spraying may be the source of nano-sized plastic, used for its buoyancy to hold the spray aloft for a longer period of time, but eventually, it must come down, and then all living creatures ingest the nano-plastics, hypothetically.

Finally, the people did not clamor for plastics nor for chemicals in general; hemp was outlawed illegally, by way of a conspiracy of the Feds and Big Chemical, and today we are descending into environmental armageddon.

As an advocate for an egalitarian revolution against the plutocracy and the deep state it operates, we should highlight the crime of unlawful dispersal of plastics and other toxins, to demonstrate why we need to ditch the rich and advance a real democracy, so we the people can debate and discuss national environmental and public health policy.

The plutocracy has profited from producing generations of harmful products. They need to pay for their negligence, and downright evil disregard for life, liberty and property.

Naysayers will push back against this argument. Beware: “plastic” will become the patsy for all the chronic diseases that afflict our population, and blame will be attributed to the effects of “collateral damage” from progress and technology that enables us to live well in the modern era.

Pundits will scream: “Suck it up people; your greed, for creature comforts, is to blame, not corporate and deep state deception.”

But we can insist on responsibility; plutocrats owe reparations for the health and ecological damage done.

Appendix:

https://www.academia.edu/43072970/An_Editorial_Flop_Revisited_Rethinking_the_Impact_of_Murray_Bookchins_Our_Synthetic_Environment_on_its_Golden_Anniversary

https://pdfcookie.com/documents/murray-bookchin-the-problem-of-chemicals-in-food-xov14k478jv1

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dirty_Money_(2018_TV_series)